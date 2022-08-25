Gems in a tough test against South Africa

Grace Chingoma-Senior Sports Reporter

GEMS face their toughest test at the ongoing Netball World Cup Africa Qualifiers this afternoon when they meet hosts South Africa in the last Pool A game.

The game is at 12 noon.

Both Zimbabwe and South Africa have qualified for the semi-finals.

They are yet to lose a match and this makes the encounter an exciting and challenging one.

The game will determine who proceeds to the last four as number one and will meet number two from Pool B.

So should Zimbabwe lose today they will meet the winner of Pool B in the semis.

Gems coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki has made one major change in his starting team.

Captain Felisitus Kwangwa will start on the bench and her place has been taken by Tanaka Makusha.

Gems duo of Joice Takaidza and Sharon Bwanali, who were injured during the game against Namibia on Tuesday, are on the bench.

Zimbabwe have won all their games against Botswana, Namibia and Tanzania.

They are firmly in contention for a ticket to next year’s Netball World Cup finals.

The Vitality Netball World Cup will be hosted by South Africa.