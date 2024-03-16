Africa must act together in diamond industry: VP

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

AFRICAN diamond-producing countries must act in unison in pushing for the growth of the diamond industry as well as ensuring that production benefits local communities and citizens, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Speaking at the 9th Ordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Association of African Diamond Producing Countries in Victoria Falls on Thursday, VP Chiwenga called for an increase in exploration work and said Zimbabwe was pursuing investment opportunities in the mining sector on a mutually beneficial basis.

Mining concessions needed to benefit both parties with emphasis on sustainability for the mining life cycle. VP Chiwenga said the Government would continue creating a conducive environment for investment in the exploration and mining of diamonds.

“It is pleasing to note this meeting is a gathering of fellow brothers and sisters from our continent to discuss the diamond sector and how we can best ensure that the African diamond sector continues to grow.

“Having control of the destiny of our diamond resources is key to ensuring that African people benefit from our resources. We should seize this moment to reimagine our relationship with diamonds as producers. Let us use our diamonds to be a representation of sustainable development and empowerment of our communities. Diamonds should be seen as a sparkle of a sustainable and prosperous Africa for all.

“I encourage our diamond mining companies Anjin Investments, RZM Murowa and Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company to undertake exploration activities. We look forward to exploration activities and the discovery of more kimberlite pipes within our country. This will further result in the growth of our diamond sector.

“We firmly believe the mining sector can play a role in the growth of all our African countries and we hope this meeting will provide a platform for information exchange on growing the diamond sector.

“This meeting will make decisions that have impacts on the diamond sector in Africa and across the globe. As a gathering of the major source of rough diamond production globally, l encourage you to make decisions for the betterment of the future generations across Africa from the little girl in Chiadzwa to the little boy in Freetown,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said the Government of Zimbabwe is implementing its five-year economic blueprint premised on economic growth and stability, and is anchored on the mining sector playing a key role in economic growth.