Actress/Singer Kelly Khumalo to perform at comedianne Mai Titi wedding

07 Apr, 2022 - 20:04 0 Views
Kelly Khumalo

The Herald

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Entertainment Reporter

South African actress and singer Kelly Khumalo has been headlined to perform at comedianne Mai Titi’s wedding scheduled for this Saturday in Harare.

The bride to be Mai Titi has confirmed the latest development.

“Yes, its true Kelly Khumalo is coming to my wedding. She is arriving tommorow (Friday) in the afternoon, 12pm “, she said.

Kelly Khumalo also confirmed on her social media page as she posted a video announcing the news.

“I am so delighted, I will be in Zimbabwe for Mai Titi’s wedding,”

