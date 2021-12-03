Acting Communications Director in MOFA Meets Communication Director of Presidency of the Federal Government of Somalia

The Herald

HE Ibrahim Sultan Alhashmi, Acting Communications Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met today with HE Abdirashid Mohamed Hashi, Director communication of presidency of the federal Government of Somalia. 

They discussed issues of common interest and reviewed bilateral relations. 

HE Hashi commended Qatar’s efforts in organizing the Fifa Arab Cup 2021, stating that the friendly tournament sends a positive message about the region to the world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

