A gym that speaks to the body and mind

The equipment at Invictus creates a pleasant and enjoyable atmosphere for recreation and socialisation

Nomxolisi Museta

The effort to fight drug and substance abuse among youths has become a priority, with some top of the range gyms in Harare joining this noble fight.

The old saying goes, “A fit body, calm mind, a house full of love – these things cannot be bought – they must be earned”.

This is what the gyms are relying upon in their campaign against drug and substances abuse after releasing that their mission to have people with a fit body and calm mind is being threatened.

The gyms have simply become a hub to fight against the sudden rise in drug and substances abuse among the youths.

One popular gym that has taken heed of President Mnangagwa’s call to fight and stop drug abuse and issues to do with mental health is Invictus Fitness Centre.

It has become a place where youths are able to train and exercise, while they unwind, socialise and recharge from day to day stresses associated with life.

Invictus Fitness Centre, located at the Westgate Mall, is fast becoming one of the most prestigious yet affordable gyms in town.

Equipped with an array of facilities, it provides individuals with a safe, functional, and comfortable workout environment, and creates a pleasant and enjoyable atmosphere for recreation and socialisation.

“The bulk of our membership comprises of students, school leavers and the youth,” said Samantha Chikamhi, the Invictus branch manager.

“As you know, most youths tend to be very idle at home which then pushes them to indulge in things like drugs because being home can be quite stressful.

“A gym is a good space to just come and make yourself useful. It’s a fun and interactive environment where they can make friends and be a part of something while they keep fit. More so, we have times where we also offer free fitness classes to the community.”

The gym has top of the range services and equipment.

“What sets us aside from other gyms is the amazing services our gym attendants and instructors have to offer,” said Samantha.

“We have a list of in-house personal trainers on call to help our gym members work on their fitness goals.”

During an intense session, 19-year-old Tatenda Maswera, a member of the Invictus Fitness Centre, said she loved being a part of the gym’s family.

“When I joined, I was completely blank and had no idea how to make use of most of gym equipment,” she said.

“They have everything here. The attendants here were friendly enough to walk me through it till I got it.

“Now, I can confidently say I know my way around the gym.

“As an athlete who is in the national team, I had to find a place where I could continue training in order to maintain my place in the team, especially after having recently finished high school.

“Invictus came highly recommended and I must say I was truly impressed.”

With international celebrities like Arnold Schwazzineger and Dwayne the Rock Johnson known for being gym fanatics, Invictus prides itself in housing local celebrities like Zimdancehall artist Freeman, who is their official brand ambassador.

There is also Zimbabwe’s own WBC female interim super-bantamweight champion Kudakwashe “TakeMoney” Chiwandire, who is said a dedicated member who does not miss a single day of training.

Top gospel musician Minister Michael Mahendere, Jiti musician Baba Harare and make-up artist and model Tariro Gezi are some of the well-known members of the Invictus.

One of the fitness instructors at Invictus, head coach Kelly Mutisi, said the gym was not just meant for young people.

“There is no such thing as age when it comes to going to the gym, fitness is for everyone and the sooner you start the better for your health,” he said.

“Here at Invictus, we try to come up with fitness plans to suit everybody’s goals, investing in a gym is a worthwhile investment.”

Asked about plans of expansion, Samantha said they wanted to expand and branch out in the near future.

“Right now we are working on making Invictus one of the biggest gyms in Harare, pretty soon will be having our very own saunas and steam rooms in due time,” she said

Invictus is set to celebrate its first anniversary on March 4.

Open to the general public, a few local celebrities are expected to make an appearance at the celebrations.