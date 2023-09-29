80 000 Mazowe households targeted for Pfumvudza.

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

The war against hunger continues as Government escalates the Pfumvudza farming inputs distribution to 80 000 households in Mazowe district.

With a forecasted El-Nino-induced drought during the 2023-2024 farming season, Government is sparing no energy in making sure that inputs have reached farmers on time so that planting begins with the first effective rains.

The Meteorological Service Department has forecasted a normal to below normal rainfall pattern this year with Agritex urging farmers to plant their crops on time.

Addressing farmers in Ward 11 during Mazowe district’s official launch of Pfumvudza Inputs on Thursday, Agritex Provincial Director Mr Misheck Chitokomere said farmers must follow the four principles of Pfumvudza for a guaranteed good yield.

“In curbing drought through precision farming, we are emphasizing on the implementation of the four Pfumvudza principles with the first one being the digging of holes for minimum soil disturbance, ” said Mr Chitokomere in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Lovemore Kahari.

He said as a climate proofing strategy, the second principle is to have mulch.

“With the few rains we are likely to receive, if we properly mulch our plots, we can fight the drought effects.

“Crop rotation and good agronomics practices make the last of the four principles we are urging farmers to religiously adhere to,” he said.

Ward 11 already has 1917 households which have since prepared their Pfumvudza plots with the first 200 having received their batch of 50kg compound D and 50kg ammonium nitrate fertilisers, 10kg maize seed and a knapsack.

Mazowe Central legislator Cde Maxmore Njanji encouraged farmers to fully adopt Pfumvudza saying drought-related challenges hinder poverty eradication and the attainment of Vision 2030.

“Traditionally, Mazowe region receives excellent rainfall and with the rich soils, hunger has never been our companion here. However due to new weather patterns, it is crucial to change with the times and remain alert to new farming methods,” said Cde Njanji.