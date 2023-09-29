Firm powers over 250 homes with solar

Herald Reporter

A regional premium residential solar company specialising in hybrid systems for homes and small businesses, Ugesi Energy, has achieved a significant milestone by installing over 250 high-end solar systems with lithium batteries and inverters in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

As part of its commitment to providing state-of-the-art technologies and much-needed energy security in the face of regional power shortages, Ugesi Energy offers system sizes ranging from 5kW to 50kW, capable of meeting essential power needs, including lighting, connectivity, televisions, refrigeration, and water pumps.

The challenges in power security faced by homes and businesses have adversely affected the quality of life for consumers who have had to rely on expensive and environmentally unfriendly generators to keep their lights on.

The growing demand for alternative power sources has led to the emergence of many solar system installers, with a proliferation of low-grade inverter and battery systems.

Ugesi Energy says it works exclusively with top-tier technologies, which typically carry warranties of more than 10 years, along with system guarantees.

These are further supported by 24-hour monitoring of the systems.

Ugesi Energy is a subsidiary of Distributed Power Africa (DPA), and offers packages tailored to customer preferences, including equipment rental leases or outright purchases.

CEO of DPA Africa, Mr Norman Moyo, said: “With energy costs expected to increase by 20 percent year-on-year, possibly for the next five years, we anticipate additional pressure on homeowners and small businesses to reduce their energy costs.

“We are deploying hybrid energy solutions comprised of solar panels and lithium batteries, providing a cushion to reduce costs and enhance energy security in homes and small businesses.

“We have chosen to offer our customers tried-and-tested technologies of the highest quality, along with highly trained and rated installers to ensure we minimise performance-related issues in sensitive environments such as homes and businesses,” said Mr Moyo.

Experts say leveraging residential roofs for solar power is not only a smart decision, but also economically attractive as homes equipped with solar systems can expect nearly a 20 percent increase in real estate value appreciation compared to those without.

Mr Moyo said they have partnered with leading technology suppliers to offer systems that are both efficient and aesthetically pleasing as they are seamlessly integrate into their customers’ homes and workspaces.

Ugesi Energy has established partnerships with globally recognised brands such as Tesla, Enphase, and Huawei to ensure that its solutions are not only technologically advanced, but also visually appealing in residential and workspace settings.

Some of its installations have been done in Borrowdale Brooke, and Glen Lorne, among others.