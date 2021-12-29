77 killed in accidents

Ivan Zhakata and Vongai Chinjeke

A total of 77 people were killed countrywide between December 15 and 27 this year, a significant increase on the 66 who died during the same period last year when intercity travel was suspended under Covid-19 restrictions.

This year, 1 295 traffic accidents were recorded compared to 1 216 accidents last year while the number of fatal accidents was 64 this year compared to 43 last year.

While the number of people killed in accidents this year increased by 10, the number of people injured decreased from 441 last year to 307 this year.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the period of the accidents and deaths encompassed Unity Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“On Unity Day, 120 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide of which three were fatal while 16 were injured compared to 112 road traffic accidents and five deaths in 2020.

“On Christmas Day, 91 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide of which 10 were fatal, killing 13 people, injuring 59 compared to 130 road traffic accidents recorded during the same period in 2020 in which five people were killed and 44 injured.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said on Boxing Day this year, a total of 59 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide of which 10 were fatal killing 12 people while 25 were injured.

“On 27 December 2021, 60 road traffic accidents were recorded, one being fatal and one person killed while 12 people were injured compared to year 2020 when 58 accidents were recorded, with 17 people killed while 43 others were injured,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said most of the road traffic accidents occurred on highways as a result of speeding, inattention, misjudgment and recklessness on the part of drivers.

“We remind drivers that road safety is a collective responsibility which needs the cooperation of all motorists,” he said.