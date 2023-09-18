3 girls drown while fishing

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

In a tragic incident, three young girls drowned on Sunday, in the Chiraire River in Chiweshe, while fishing.

The bodies of the deceased were retrieved by the police yesterday and currently awaiting post-mortem

Though police were not readily available for comment, Ward 5 councillor Mr Edmore Mandaza confirmed the sad incident.

“We lost three girls in Chiraire river around 1600hrs on Sunday, two of the girls were from Chasakara village and doing primary level whilst the other girl from Mukodzongi village was supposed to sit for her form four examination at Marongwe Secondary School this year, ” said Mandaza.

He appealed for assistance to help the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Mazowe Central legislator Cde Maxmore Njanji expressed grief over the loss of young life saying he is going to assist the victims.

“It is sad that we lost young lives who are supposed to be actively participating in the building of our nation.

“Nevertheless I am going to assist the affected families though I urge communities to exercise caution in protecting the precious lives of the girl child from such life-threatening incidents,” commented Njanji.