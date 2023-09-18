China to work with G77 members to open new chapter in South-South cooperation

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaks at the Summit of the Group of 77 plus China in Havana, Cuba, September 15, 2023. /Xinhua

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Friday that China is ready to work with Group of 77 (G77) members to open a new chapter in South-South cooperation in a quest for greater development through stronger solidarity.

Li made the remarks while attending the Summit of the Group of 77 plus China in Havana of Cuba as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also expressed China’s willingness to work with G77 members to build a Global South community with a shared future, and usher in a new era of common development.

He said the world is undergoing changes on a scale unseen in a century, developing countries are becoming stronger, and South-South cooperation is playing an increasingly important role in driving the momentum of the collective rise of developing countries and in sustaining continued global economic growth.

“At the same time, however, unilateralism and hegemonism are becoming rampant. Some countries are resorting to such practices as unilateral sanctions, decoupling, and disruption of industrial and supply chains, seriously undermining the legitimate development rights and interests of developing countries and our space for development,” said Li, who stressed that developing countries widely expect to enhance solidarity and cooperation, and make efforts to make global governance more just and equitable.

He put forward a three-point proposal in respect of cooperation between the G77 and China, calling on G77 members to stay true to the original aspiration of the G77 for independence and greater collective strength through unity. He also encouraged the advocating of equity, justice and inclusiveness, and appealed for the pursuit of development, revitalization and win-win cooperation.

“We need to foster new drivers for our own development, focusing on cooperation in areas of food security, poverty alleviation, industrialization, green development, digital technology and artificial intelligence,” Li said, adding that efforts should be made to ensure all countries equally benefit from digital dividends, and no developing country will be left behind or left out in the development of new technologies and industries.

“China is the largest developing country in the world. No matter what stage of development it reaches, China will always be part of the developing world and a member of the Global South,” he said, stressing that South-South cooperation is always a high priority in China’s cooperation with other countries.

Li said China will continue to maintain close communication and coordination with G77 members in order to optimize allocation of development resources, deepen South-South cooperation, ensure efficient use of public goods of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and other initiatives, close the development divide and resolve problems in development.

In mid-October, China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing. “We look forward to welcoming you at the Forum and to your perspective on future BRI cooperation and the way forward for greater development,” said Li.

“As long as we adapt to the changing times, strengthen solidarity, friendship and cooperation, and lend each other support in pursuing a path to modernization suited to our respective national conditions and characteristics, we will surely be able to better safeguard the common interests of developing countries, have a greater say in global governance, and achieve common development and shared prosperity,” said Li. – CGTN