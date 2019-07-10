24th Cabinet meeting decisions matrix

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (right) chairs the post-Cabinet briefing, while Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira (centre) and Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube look on at Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Innocent Makawa)

TWENTY-FOURTH MEETING DECISIONS MATRIX: 9TH JULY, 2019

1.0 Hospital Equipment Deliveries from the United Arab Emirates and India

Cabinet received a report from the Minister of Health and Child Care on deliveries of hospital equipment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India. This positive development was a result of His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa’s re-engagement with the international community, where he extended an appeal for support towards revival of Zimbabwe’s health care delivery system.

A recent needs assessment of the hospitals had revealed the acute shortage of state-of-the-art medical equipment in critical areas such as radiology, intensive care units, theatres, laboratories, renal units, paediatric care, and maternity among others.

The UAE government has accordingly donated to the Government of Zimbabwe the following hospital equipment: five dialysis machines; six vital signs monitors; eight respiratory aid devices; 12 neonatal intensive care unit monitors and 12 paediatric incubators. The consignment, which is estimated at US$400 000, is earmarked for Harare Central Hospital.

The equipment received is part of the larger consignment yet to follow from the UAE. Furthermore, UAE has pledged to refurbish Harare Central Hospital.

Government has also received a consignment of equipment from India valued at US$650 000. The equipment is earmarked for all of the country’s central hospitals, and follows a meeting between His Excellency the President and local specialist doctors at State House earlier this year. The equipment received from India includes the following: 10 hydraulic theatre tables; 10 electric theatre tables; five ventilators for adults; five ventilators for paediatrics; 50 monitors for adults; 30 monitors for paediatrics; 36 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) incubators; five endoscopy units; five colonoscopy units; 10 respiratory aid devices; Neonatal Intermittent Positive Pressure Ventilator (NIPPV); 20 Electro Cardiogram (ECG); four X-ray portable; and 10 Anaesthetic machines. Another consignment to the tune of US$300 000 shall be arriving in the country shortly. Government is paying for the consignments coming from India.

Medicines and surgical supplies from both India and the United Arab Emirates are also expected in the country in due course.

2.0 Report Back on the Extraordinary African Union Summit in Niger

Hon A Murwira, as the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade briefed Cabinet on His Excellency the President’s attendance of the launch of the Operational Phase of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on 7 July, 2019 in in Niamey, Niger. The summit was among other things, officially informed of the coming into force of the AfCFTA on 30 May, 2019. The Acting Minister also briefed Cabinet on the following:

highlights of the progress made with regard to the implementation of AfCFTA;

the unveiling of the Tariff Concession Portals; and

launch of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System.

The AfCFTA Secretariat shall be based in Ghana.

3.0 Energy and Power Supply Situation

Cabinet received the weekly brief on the Energy and Power Supply Situation by the Acting Minister of Energy and Power Development, Hon JB Matiza. Cabinet noted that, following meetings between His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa and his South African and Mozambican counterparts, the two Heads of State had expressed their countries’ firm commitment to assist Zimbabwe to overcome its current energy and power supply challenges. As a consequence of this encouraging development, the Minister of Energy and Power Development is currently in South Africa, and is soon to head to Mozambique for detailed discussions with his counterparts on possible increased power imports for Zimbabwe. The nation will be advised on the outcome of the discussions in due course. On fuel, Cabinet was briefed that urgent steps are now being taken to roll out the fuel tracking technology throughout the country.

4.0 Report on the Mining Investment Seminar held in Perth, Australia

Cabinet received a report back on the attendance by the Minister of Mines and Mining Development of a Mining Investment Seminar held in Perth, Australia from 26th to 29th June, 2019. The event which was organised by the Zimbabwe is Open for Business Forum in Australia afforded the Minister and his delegation the chance to present mining investment opportunities in Zimbabwe to various potential Australian investors. As a testimony to the resounding success of the Seminar, several follow-up engagements with the potential investors are due to take place in August 2019 in Harare, and in September, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

5.0 Reports on Measures to Deal with Cases of Corruption

Cabinet was briefed on ongoing measures to deal with cases of corruption, which had seen the recent suspension of some Ministry of Mines and Mining Development officials in Mashonaland Central Province as well as Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development officials at the Vehicle Inspection Department. Government reaffirms its zero tolerance to corruption and its determination to uproot the vice at all levels.

6.0 Renewal of Water and Sanitation Infrastructure

Cabinet notes with concern the dilapidated state of water and sanitation infrastructure in most of our urban local authorities. This unsavoury state of affairs puts the health of our citizens at high risk of disease outbreaks.

Government is currently working on modalities to raise funding for the wholesale rehabilitation and construction of the necessary infrastructure.

Government also calls on all local authorities to prioritise this programme for the good of our citizens.