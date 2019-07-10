Zanu-PF launches Lupane poll campaign

Joseph Madzimure and Wallace Ruzvidzo

Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters in Matabeleland North Province are expected to converge at Gomoza Shopping Centre today for the launch of the Lupane East by-election campaign rally, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu has said.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF parliamentarian Cde Sithembiso Gumbo on April 5 at United Bulawayo Hospitals from injuries sustained in a road traffic accident.

President Mnangagwa has set August 3 as the day for the by-election and the ruling party is keen to retain the seat.

Nine candidates are vying for the seat, with Cde Mbongeni Dube of Zanu-PF and Dalumuzi Khumalo of MDC-Alliance seen as the major contenders.

Other parties participating in the poll are; ZAPU, National Action Party, National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), National Patriotic Front, MDC-T and the Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party.

Cde Mpofu said the event will be graced by Zanu-PF Politburo members led by the party’s national Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda and some senior party members from Matabeleland North province.

“As Zanu-PF, we are going to launch the campaign for our Lupane East by-election which is at the heart of Matabeleland North province, following the passing on of our Member of Parliament Cde Gumbo,” said Cde Mpofu.

“This is a very important seat for us like all the other seats in that region, for which we must not fail when it comes to mobilisation, hence the launch of the campaign tomorrow (today).”