24 drug dealers behind bars

Freeman Razemba-Crime Reporter

AT least 24 drug dealers who were recently arrested for selling illicit substances in the country have been convicted and sentenced to various jail terms or fined at the courts.

The development comes after police recently declared war on drug trafficking and abuse in the country.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

“Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s statement released on December 12, 2023 and December 19, 2023 which named and shamed drug lords and suppliers. Police names and shames the listed 24 drug barons and suppliers who were convicted by the courts,” he said.

According to police, Friday Joe (46) of Glendale was arrested for possession of 40 sachets of mbanje and was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment or US$200 fine, Ruben Seremani (40) of Mkoba 3, Gweru, for possession of 500 grammes of mbanje and was convicted and sentenced to 210 hours community service, Tapiwa Marufu (31) of Svondo Village, Madhlangove, Chivi, arrested for possession of 50x100ml Broncleer Cough Syrup, was convicted and sentenced to pay US$300 fine or 30 days imprisonment, Remington Mercy Fanuel (25) of Garikai Compound, Binga who was arrested for unlawful possession of 80 grammes mbanje was convicted and sentenced to four months imprisonment while Michael Sibanda (23) of Makokoba, Bulawayo, for possession of 94 grammes mbanje was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Rumbidzai Mukotosa (38) of Stonedale Village, Vhoiri Business Centre, Odzi, Mutare who was arrested for unlawful possession of loose mbanje was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200 fine, Linah Gumisai (38) of Odzi Location, Mutare, who was for unlawful possession of loose mbanje was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200 fine.

On the other hand, Stewart Chideko (30) of Chikorondo Unit F Chitungwiza, for unlawful possession of one sachet of crystal meth was convicted and sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, and Nelson Nyarambi (39) of Unit F, Chitungwiza, for unlawful possession of Masca was sentenced and convicted to 12 months imprisonment.

Vimbai Muchichi (29) of Glen Norah, Harare, for possession of Masca and dagga was convicted and sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment while Talent Njanji (32) of New Canaan, Highfield, Harare for possession of one sachet of crystal meth was convicted and sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment.

Others are Allington Chivese (33) of Highfield, Harare who was arrested for possession of one sachet of crystal meth was convicted and sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, Loice Mandizvidza (38) of Consilla, Gweru for possession of 39 grammes mbanje was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200 fine, Robson Chiwisa (28) of Sakubva, Mutare, for possession of loose mbanje was convicted and sentenced to pay US$120 fine, and Brain Katsande (35) of Unit A, Seke, Chitungwiza for possession of crystal meth, was convicted and sentenced to eight months imprisonment.

Vimbiso Gobedu (30) of Zimuto Street, Dzivaresekwa 1, Harare, for possession of crystal meth, was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment, while Angeline Pepuke (35) of Budiriro 4, Harare, for possession of Masca, was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Taurai Chitsungo (32) of Budiriro 5, Harare, for possession of Crystal Meth was convicted and sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, while Innocent Zanorehamba (29) of Glen View 1, Harare, for possession of crystal meth and Congo dust was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Melody Chikarango (32) of Unit O, Seke, Chitungwiza, for possession of crystal meth was convicted and sentenced to 26 months imprisonment, and Ellen Kadondo (38) of Chiwaridzo Phase 2, Bindura, for possession of 47 sachets of mbanje was convicted and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, while Renounce Mandaza (23) of Hardrock, Epworth, Harare, was arrested for possession of five sachets of mbanje was convicted and sentenced to eight months imprisonment

Police said Gift Mugandapasi (29) of Chipadze, Bindura who was arrested in possession of two sachets of mbanje was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment while Kickmore Sajeni (28) of Chiwaridzo in Bindura, who was arrested for smoking mbanje was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, it will continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country.

“The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Recently, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said drug cartels and individuals peddling drugs in Zimbabwe or using the country as a transit point will be hunted down.

Police are also conducting drug abuse awareness campaigns countrywide to save the masses from the devastating effects of dangerous substances.

The CID Drugs and Narcotics section recently embarked on an operation to curb drug abuse code-named, “No to drug and substance abuse” and several suspects were rounded up.

According to the police, the illicit drugs in circulation in the country are classified into the following categories: depressants, stimulants and hallucinogens, narcotics, skin lighteners, body enlargement products and sex enhancers.

Drug abuse is also contributing to the rise in the commission of serious offences.