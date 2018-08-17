2019 sitting calendar for courts gazetted

Herald Reporter

Government has gazetted next year’s sitting calendar for all superior courts that include the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, High Court, Administrative Court and the Labour Court and circuit sessions.

The announcement of the dates was made by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, who also chairs the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), in a Government Gazette published last Friday.

“It is hereby notified that the Chief Justice has, in terms of paragraph 18(4) (b) Part Four of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section 27 of the Supreme Court Act (Chapter 7:13) directed that the sitting and vacation of the Constitutional Court during the year 2019 shall be as specified in the Schedule,” read the notice.

The first term of the Concourt, Supreme Court, High Court, Administrative Court and Labour Court opens on January 14, 2019 and ends on April 5, 2019.

Easter vacation will start on April 6, 2019 and end on May 12, 2019 and the second term will commence on May 13, 2019 until August 2, 2019.

The mid-year vacation will start on August 3, 2019 to September 8, 2019 while the third term of the courts will start on September 9, 2019 and end on November 29, 2019.

Christmas vacation has been pencilled for November 30, 2019 to January 13, 2020.

The first High Court circuit sessions in Gweru will be heard from January 28, 2019 to February 8, 2019 while that of Hwange will open on March 4, 2019 until March 15, 2019.

Second circuit session for Gweru High Court circuit session will start on May 20, 2019 and end on May 31, 2019 while that of Hwange will open July 1, 2019 and end on July 12, 2019.

Third Circuit for Gweru will open on September 23, 2019 to October 4, 2019 while that of Hwange will start on November 14, 2019 to November 15, 2019.

The First term of the Labour Court circuit for Mutare will open on January 21, 2019 and end on February 1, 2019 while that of Hwange will run from February 18, 2019 to March 1, 2019. Masvingo Labour Court circuit will open on March 11, 2019 and end on March 22, 2019.

The second Circuit for Mutare will open on May 27, 2019 to June 7, 2019 while Hwange will be open on June 17, 2019 to June 28, 2019.

Masvingo will open on July 8, 2019 and end on July 19, 2019.

Third Circuit of the labour Court for Mutare will run from September 16, 2019 to September 27, 2019 while that of Hwange will open on October 7, 2019 and close on October 18, 2019.

Masvingo will open on November 11, 2019 and close on November 22, 2019.