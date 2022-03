Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

At least 174 people were arrested last night in Gweru as police launched a blitz on Covid-19 curfew regulation violators.

Police, who were led by Officer-in-Charge Gweru Central Police Station, Inspector Joel Goko said people were no longer observing Covid-19 regulation hence the blitz to enforce the recognition of curfew hours.

The violators who spent a night in the police cells were seen this morning making a bee-line to pay fines.