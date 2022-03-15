Muzanenamo on Gems call-up

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

VERSATILE netball player Mitchel Muzanenamo is excited about her future after receiving her first call-up to the senior national squad that is currently in camp.

The Gems are preparing for the World Cup qualifiers in August.

Muzanenamo has featured for the junior teams together with her young sister Nicol.

“Honestly, I was overwhelmed. Yes, I have been going to the national team but the juniors, being called here this year for the senior team, it was exciting. I am happy,” said Muzanenamo.

She plays goal shooter, goal attack and wing attack.

Interestingly, she is in camp together with her young sister, Nicol, who also got her first call-up to the senior side.

They both play for Green Fuel Angels and Muzanenamo admits playing with her young sister has helped them push each other and go an extra mile in their training.

“We do train together, we do activities together not in the team, not with others just the two of us some days. It helps, that’s why we have been called to the national team.”

She is hoping they both make the final team.

“Definitely making it into the team, going to the World Cup, we are definitely going. It will show the importance of our training, like it will show that we have been practising together,” said Muzanenamo.