11 more Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Nablus

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

ELEVEN more Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces while several were injured during an invasion into the northern West Bank city of Nablus in Palestine.

This comes after 50 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of this year as Palestine continues to fight for freedom against Israeli occupation.

Israeli soldiers last month stormed a Palestinian refugee camp Akaqbat Jabr in Jericho, Palestine and killed 7 people while injuring several others.

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri has condemned the fascist killing of the 11 Palestinians.

Ambassador Almassri said an elderly person, a child and more than 100 were injured by live bullets.

“The number of Palestinians victims killed has reached 60 since the beginning of 2023,” he said.

“The State of Palestine is disappointed with the low level of international reactions to the heinous crimes of massacre committed by the apartheid Israeli government and its army against our people in the city of Nablus, and we consider them weak reactions and statements which are generally repetitive without any solid action which compels Israel to stop its crimes against humanity. The international community cannot and should not tolerate Israel’s deliberate policy and practice of using lethal force without regard for limits set by international law.

“The international silence and double standards towards the Palestinian people’s suffering has encouraged Israel to increase its crimes who are competing against each other to kill Palestinians as well as to increase the suffrage of Palestinians.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian leadership has called for an emergency UNSC session on the massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces in Nablus.