ZIMBABWE TIMELINE – OPERATION RESTORE LEGACY, HOW IT UNFOLDED

13 November 2017 - Army Commander General Constantino Chiwenga calls a press conference and warns politicians to stop denigrating the army. Said the army would not hesitate to step in if the revolution is being threatened.

15 November 2017 - In a televised address, the army sets in motion a military operation and tells the nation in a televised address that it is “targeting criminals around President Mugabe,“ who were committing crimes that were causing social and economic suffering. This signaled the launch of an operation code named Operation Restore Legacy.

15 November to 20 November- Catholic Cleric Father Fidelis Mukonori is one of the mediators as President Robert Mugabe negotiates his exit after 37 years in power.

21 November 2017- Parliament begins the legal process to impeach President Mugabe at a joint sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly.

21 November 2017 -The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda announces President Mugabe’s resignation.