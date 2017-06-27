Zim bans poultry imports

June 27, 2017

POULTRYRunyararo Muzavazi Herald Reporter—
Zimbabwe has banned poultry and poultry products from South Africa following an outbreak of Avian Influenza in Mpumalanga and Free State provinces. Department of veterinary services director Dr Josphat Nyika yesterday confirmed the ban. “The products include hatching eggs, table eggs, frozen chicken and mechanically de-boned meat,” said Dr Nyika. “The ban remains in force for an indefinite period of time up to when the South African veterinary officials would have indicated that the problem has been resolved.”

Government is in the process of mounting a risk-based survey of the wild bird population to establish possible primary source of the Avian Influenza, with an external international specialist support team expected in the country this week.

Zimbabwe was hit by an Avian Influenza outbreak earlier this month which left Irvine’s Private Limited’s white meat and egg sub sector under quarantine.

The highly pathogenic virus killed 7 000 chickens, but the company had to de-populate by slaughtering 142 000 birds to prevent the spread of the disease.

Influenza viruses are highly contagious and spread very quickly in susceptible populations.

The viruses naturally occur in wild water birds, but they change dynamically and highly virulent strains can occur from time to time, causing major human and animal illness and death.

Symptoms of Avian Influenza include quick illness and sudden deaths of the chickens.
  • Trex1

    Usati kana wakaona kuMbare huku dzakazara woti we have an over supply of chickens. Some import chickens because of certain quality standards that the local market can not fully satisfy, Some import to satisfy temporary local market shortages, some import when there are market shocks such as when there is Bird flue in Zimbabwe but not in other countries.

  • Local is Lekker

    Yes good decision but my submission is that the ban on poultry products be a permanent one coz South Africans especially those manning the border with Zimbabwe think that we cannot do without their Genetically Modified meats. We do NOT expect them to blame the SI64 on this one this time around coz its purely for health reasons.

    • haiwawo

      Where is the part of consumer education and consumer choice? No one is forced to buy the poultry. If there weren’t a market, the chickens would not be imported.

      The way forward is not these protectionist bans which will only elicit retaliatory action which will further cripple Zimbabwe’s economy but educating the consumers on the benefits of buying locally produced. Despite our illusions of grandeur, we need access to South African markets more than they need ours.