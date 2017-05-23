Zanu-PF raps Byo violence

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF has condemned in strongest terms the violence that rocked its Bulawayo provincial offices on Sunday, saying disciplinary measures will be taken against the perpetrators. The party’s secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the revolutionary party did not condone violence in whatever form.

Speaking to The Herald yesterday, Cde Khaya Moyo said: “I want to express my dismay at the reports of violence that took place at Davies Hall, which is our party headquarters in Bulawayo.

“For whatever reason, the party does not condone any form of violence from whomsoever. I understand police arrested some people there and the law should take its course.

“As a party, we have our own internal rules and disciplinary processes against members and I hope that the Bulawayo leadership will give us their report that will assist us so that we deal with the nonsense once and for all.”

In cases of differences, Cde Khaya Moyo said, party members should dialogue to find common ground.

“People must discuss issues and agree to disagree or agree to agree,” he said. “That is what democracy is all about. The idea of solving differences through violence is barbaric and primitive.”

During the skirmishes, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial youth league chairperson Cde Anna Mokgohloa was assaulted by some war veterans.

Bulawayo Central District chairperson Cde Magura Charumbira was stabbed in the head and face during the ugly scenes that engulfed the Davies Hall offices.

Angry youths and war veterans besieged the party offices for close to six-hours, baying for the blood of some Central Committee members, Politburo members, provincial members and legislators who were having a meeting inside the hall.

After noting that the situation was spiralling out of hand, anti-riot police was called in to control the protesting youths who wanted to stop the provincial executive meeting that was being chaired by provincial acting chair Cde Dennis Ndlovu.

They accused Cde Ndlovu of siding with the under fire national commissar, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, who was rejected by all the party’s 10 provinces.

Cde Kasukuwere is facing numerous charges stemming from a petition that was submitted to President Mugabe by his home province of Mashonaland Central.

Among other charges, Cde Kasukuwere is being accused of plotting to topple President Mugabe by tampering with the party structures where he is firing people willy-nilly and replacing them with his stooges.

Central Committee member Cde Butholezwe Ngwenya and party youths Cdes Cosmas Ncube and Maqhawe Sibanda were arrested following the attack on Cde Charumbira and Cde Mokgohloa.