Zanu-PF congratulates President

Lovemore Meya Herald Correspondent

The ruling party zanu-pf has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa for appointing his deputies, General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and Cde Kembo Mohadi, who were both sworn in yesterday.

Party secretary for information and publicity and spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the appointments should bring in the much-needed probity in the party.

“In fulfilment of both the national and zanu-pf constitutional mandates, His Excellency, The Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Zanu-PF President and First Secretary Cde E.D Mnangagwa appointed Retired General Constantino Dominic Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi as his deputies,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

“The two have been sworn in today (yesterday) at State House. The developments follow the recent successful Politburo appointments, as well as the pronouncement of Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Provincial Ministers of State.

“The appointment of the two Vice Presidents should bring in much-needed probity within the party and Government. The zanu-pf party and its entire structures wish to congratulate His Excellency, The President for these appointments.”

Cde Khaya Moyo congratulated General Chiwenga for his effort that resulted in the country maintaining peace.

“Special congratulations go to Retired General Chiwenga, for his appointment comes after he spear-headed the successful intervention efforts by the ZDF on November 15, with the view to restoring normalcy both within the zanu-pf party and Government and, which efforts were well cherished by the generality of Zimbabweans,” he said.

“The party extends best wishes to His Excellency, The President and his entire teams both within the party and Government, for continued success and fulfilment of the enormous responsibilities at hand and in the years to come.”

Cde Khaya Moyo said the nation pinned its hope in the vision and leadership of President Mnangagwa and his newly-appointed teams that they will shape a new and prosperous future for all Zimbabweans.