World leaders send Zim congratulatory messages

April 18, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
President Putin

President Putin

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent
WORLD leaders yesterday congratulated Zimbabwe for attaining 37 years of independence with Russian President Mr Vladimir Putin saying the relations between Harare and Moscow should be strengthened in line with Russia’s thrust to strengthen security and stability in Africa.

The solidarity messages came ahead of today’s 37th independence annivesary celebrations being held under the theme, [email protected]: Embracing ease of doing business for socio-economic development.”

Zimbabwe became independent on April 18 1980 after a protracted 14-year liberation struggle against the minority Smith regime.

Mr Putin said the relations between Russia and Zimbabwe have traditionally been of a friendly nature and should expand to other spheres.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Zimbabwe — Independence Day.

“Russian-Zimbabwean relations have traditionally been of a friendly nature.

“I am confident that the further expansion of constructive cooperation in the political, trade and economic, humanitarian and other spheres meet the key interests of the peoples of our countries, goes in line with strengthening security and stability on the African continent.”

Mr Putin wished President Mugabe good health and success as well as the well-being and prosperity to the people of Zimbabwe.

“I wish you good health and success, as well well being and prosperity to all citizens of Zimbabwe,’’ Mr Putin said.

British Ambassador Mrs Catriona Laing said the Queen of England Queen Elizabeth II wished Zimbabwe well on its day of independence.

“The message from Her Majesty the Queen is l send the people of Zimbabwe my congratulations on the celebration of their national day,” she said.

Dean of African diplomats and Democratic Republic of Congo Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Mwawapanga Mwawampanga said; “The people of Zimbabwe should remain steady and united in the challenges they face. The challenges are not peculiar as most countries are facing the same challenges.”

Turning to negative western media, Ambassador Mwawampanga said: “President Mugabe should not lose any sleep. He is a strong leader whom we all look up to.”

Switzerland Ambassador to Zimbabwe and Malawi Mrs Ruth Huber said; “I congratulate the people of Zimbabwe for their 37 anniversary. I give them my best wishes for the future. I hope that the economy and living conditions of all its citizens improve.”

Canada’s Ambassador Mr Kumar Gupta said: “Canada and its people are wishing Zimbabwe the best on its independence day today.”
Pin It
  • Moe_Scyslack2

    Tinodya ma messages? These are kinda like Facebook messages self generated by the system. No one cares about some tinpot authoritarian state with self inflicted wounds. 37yrs and nothing to show for it. ZANU is online good at propaganda and manipulation. Haa apo munogona. ####

  • Tsotso

    Kkkkkk even the much loathed maBhiritishi sent congratulatory messages??? Maakuda kudzingwa basa nasekuru manje vapfanha veHerald

  • gede-think tank

    happy birthday Zimbabwe: TODAY IS YOUR DAY. our squabbles and fights have no place on this great day .we squabble tomorrow.

  • sky

    …but its only 1 world leader who sent his message. Russian President Putin.

  • Taneta

    Useless and meaningless independence. We are suffering and all the government does is provide excuses and propaganda since 1980. Nothing left to be proud of about being Zimbabwean.

  • Freedom not just Independence

    Where did Putin say all those words?

  • TAKURIAN

    I only picked one world leader in your article.

  • Vhomoto

    To many and sundry this day has really lost its meaning. 37 yrs on all the gains have been reversed exponentially. A once vibrant agriculture system, the backbone of sub Saharan economy has now been rendered dysfunctional to below subsistence levels. Who would have thot that Zimbabwe would import maize from Zambia, Vakomana. If the truth be told, the education system has remained resolute, evidenced by the free movements of our people to any labour market in the world. But it would have been more meaningful if such talents were consumed in our own labour market