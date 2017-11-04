Woman stabs neighbour

Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter

A 20-year-old woman has appeared in court on allegations of stabbing her neighbour with a knife after being angered by her gossiping. Loomalang Kanaveli from Epworth appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing attempted murder charges. She was remanded to November 15 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on October 29 this year, Kanaveli was confronted by her neighbour over gossip concerning her hair- style.

A misunderstanding ensued between the two and Kanaveli proceeded to take a knife and stabbed her neighbour below the right ear.