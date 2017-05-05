Tuku, Winky D clash at Hifa tonight

Sophie Chese-Msowa Arts Correspondent

Legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi will today clash with Zimdancehall superstar Winky D at the Harare International Festival of the Arts at the Zol Main Stage starting 10pm.

In a statement, Hifa spokesperson Tafadzwa Simba said the two artistes are also going to be joined by surprise acts during their performance.

“Samanyanga (Mtukudzi) is going to meet the Ninja President (Winky D) on ZOL Main Stage along with surprise guest artistes tomorrow (today),” he said.

He highlighted that there are going

to be also surprise collaborations from different artistes.

“There is going to be a medley of unexpected collaborations. The music icon Mtukudzi will also present material from his latest album, timeless classics and a few surprises as he does what he does best

“People must expect a memorable show as he is joined by Zimbabwe’s beloved reggae-dancehall artiste, ‘Di Bigman’ in this not to be missed musical partnership,” he said.

Tuku headlined the opening concert of this year’s edition of the six-day fete, which attracted a full house comprising of mixed races and was staged under the theme “Let Our Song Be Sung” and was directed by the award-winning duo of Steve and Bokani Dyer.

The opening concert was a successful one since all the artists that performed did not disappoint.

The festival will stretch to Sunday, showcasing culture in the genres of music, spoken word, applied craft and design, theat0re, fashion and dance.

This year’s festival is being held under the theme “Hifa 2017: Staging an Intervention”.