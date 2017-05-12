Thursday deadline for civil servants housing registration

Felex Share Senior Reporter—

Unions representing civil servants have been given up to next Thursday to submit names of those interested in taking up the offer of high-rise flats, as Government moves to address the perennial shortage of housing among its workforce. Government has already identified land on which the high-rise flats would be built, while negotiations with financiers for the project are at an advanced stage.

The land for residential stands has also been identified and the schemes will be operationalised soon.

Officials from the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing yesterday met civil servants’ unions to work on the implementation matrix of the project.

The project is coming as a non-monetary incentive for the workers.

The high-rise flats, whose designs have been crafted, will cost between $32 000 and $70 000, with two or three bedrooms.

Speaking after yesterday’s meeting, Apex Council chairperson Mrs Cecelia Alexander, said civil servants should “as soon as possible” approach their respective unions for registration.

“We were discussing the implementation matrix and we have been given seven days to come up with the list of names of those willing to be in the flats scheme.

“The payment structure of the flats will only be availed after registration. We first need to compile statistics and see the numbers that we have and Government has said the financiers are there who will come and construct the flats. People will get into the flats and pay their dues according to the agreed prices and years.”

Mrs Alexander added: “We have started with the flats because there are agreed prices already. From there, we are moving to the residential stands and the land has been identified and we have been told of the sites countrywide. We are still discussing the cost structure for the stands, but it’s a done deal for the high-rise flats.

“We urge civil servants to approach their unions and submit their names before Thursday next week so that we are not found wanting. We are seeing progress in the project and the onus is on us to be organised.”

Government has since identified land in towns and other areas throughout the country for the building of houses and the high-rise flats. Some of the land is already serviced and ready for construction, and is owned by either the State or respective municipalities.

Government is addressing the national housing backlog among civil servants in line with the Zim-Asset economic blueprint, which targets to provide 300 000 housing units by next year.

At least 500 000 civil servants are expected to benefit in the grand scheme, with financial institutions being roped in to offer affordable lines of credit.