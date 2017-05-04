The long wait finally over for Chinx

First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe greets an elated Cde Dickson “Chinx” Chingaira at a ceremony where she handed over to him a house built in recognition of his contribution to the country’s independence by the Zimbabwe Music Awards. Looking on is Zima chairperson Mr Joseph Nyadzayo

Felex Share and Sophia Chese
The long wait is over!

Veteran musician Cde Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as “Cde Chinx”, can now move into the house that the Zimbabwe Music Awards built for him.

The four-bedroomed house in Mabelreign, Harare, was handed over to the Chingaira family yesterday at a colourful ceremony presided over by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe.

And Cde Chinx, who is battling cancer, made it to the event, albeit in a wheelchair.

It was a day of joy mixed with tears, which came 24 hours after the musician was discharged from hospital.

The house — which has two master bedrooms — has got everything that befits a modern house; fully painted, ceiling, tiles, cabinet fittings, lawn and pavements.

Near a black sliding gate at the entrance is a metal sculpture of Cde Chinx with a microphone in hand and carrying what appears to be an AK 47 assault rifle disguised as a guitar.

The event was graced by Government officials, musicians and businesspersons, with entertainment being provided by the Police Band, a group that has a long working relationship with Cde Chinx.

Cde Chinx, seating in between his two wives, Patricia and Ntombizodwa, shed tears throughout the event.

Zima, under the stewardship of its chairperson Joseph Nyadzayo, took about three years to complete the house.

Cde Chinx was given the Lifetime Achievement award by Zima in 2014.

The award is meant to honour living legends who have made it in the music industry.

Dr Mugabe hailed Cde Chinx for his role in the liberation struggle and after independence.

“We have a tendency of wanting to celebrate people when they are departed, but today we are celebrating what Cde Chinx has done for us through music whilst he is still with us,” she said.

“He went to war getting guidance from leaders like President Mugabe and it might be that Cde Chinx’s clothes were poisoned (by the Ian Smith regime) during the war, hence his being in a wheel chair today.

“Vaiitwa kafiramberi muhondo ava. He was given a role in line with his talent of singing. He went to war because he wanted us to have freedom and a sense of freedom. For us to be here, it’s because of sacrifices of people like Cde Chinx.”

Dr Mugabe said the land reform programme, as enunciated in Cde Chinx’s songs was irreversible.

“At first people thought it was a political gimmick, but now they have seen a reality and even those in the Diaspora are calling back and coming to apply for land,” she said.

“We are not depriving anyone because this is our land. Those alleging human rights abuses and lack of rule of law should know that our colonisers never brought a grain of sand in this country. It’s a resource that does not expand and to those who thought it was a ploy, Zanu-PF now has the last laugh.”

The First Lady also had words of encouragement to Cde Chinx drawing her advice from Proverbs 16 verse 9.

“A man devises his way but the Lord directs his steps,” she said. “Gamba rinofa rakashinga, don’t despair, we all get sick and die eventually and people of Zimbabwe must desist from gloating over someone’s misfortunes.”

Hailing Cde Nyadzayo, she said: “He is not a selfish person. He has managed to fulfil Cde Chinx’s survival needs. We all need homes to shield ourselves from the hostilities outside there.”

Cde Nyadzayo, who shed tears during his speech, chronicled the difficulties encountered in the construction of the house.

Family representative Mr Grey Makoni said: “As a family we have no enough words to describe this development. All we can promise is to take care of the house. It is beyond our imagination.

National Arts Council director Elvas Mari and Bob Nyabinde, who spoke on behalf of musicians, hailed Nyadzayo for fulfilling his pledge.
  • Thetruthshallcome

    What was the role of mai Mugabe here? Was it to sympathise with Chinx or it was for political mileage? If ever she was sympathetic, why wait until now when his sickness was highlighted way back? Whilst I sympathise with Chinx (I like him), I don’t like the actions of politicians trying to gain mileage because of someone’s sickness.

    • Adagio

      Her role is guest of honor in the handover ceremony. There is nothing unusual about it during handover ceremonies. The only question here may be on the choice of the guest of honor. The local government minister being responsible for housing could have been more suitable. The only explanation for not using Kasukuwere could the political drama bedeviling him at the moment.

    • DK

      Guest of Honour…she is First Lady mind you, unless you just hate her. Ask Nyadzayo on why he chose Grace Mugabe. Otherwise thanks to ZIMA!

      • Zvobgo

        Having an alternative opinion is not necessariy hatred komured.
        You might love her but everyone knows her story; it’s blotted

    • gerro

      1st ladies the World over are accorded that honour at the request of People involved ..nothing amiss here.

      • Zvobgo

        Never saw Mrs Pohamba, Mrs Nujoma nor Mrs Geingos doing that?
        Which parallel world are you taking about komured chefu?

  • Adagio

    I wish Chinx a speedy recovery and many years of good health. It is such a shame that this gesture comes at a time when he is frail. I really hope he lives long to enjoy his new home. With the two wives here I foresee a potential fight over ownership of the house in the event of his demise. I hope he has done the right thing, or at least been advised to do so, such as immediately putting it in a trust or any other suitable measure in order to make sure that there would never be such squabbles.

    • Kwangwari Gwayendepi

      This is what the gov’t should have done for all the war veterans soon after indepence. It’s a shame it is the Zimbabwe Music Awards that had to build the house for him.

    • gerro

      The 1st wife looks feisty..2nd one Gorgeous and all together-vaka batana.

      • Zvobgo

        Why try to hide the fact that this Nadzayo chap is also the official photography (sic) of komured shefu Kommanda-of-Chief

  • Pidigu D Nekufara

    Good for Chinx, looking elated indeed! Hope those spreading death rumours on WhasApp die first.

    • gerro

      Yes..they’re tempting fate

  • Tinovaziva

    Although I strongly disagree with Zanu PF I respect the sacrifices made by people like Chinx during the struggle for our independence. It is sad to see him suffering and I would like to urge people to be kind even when there are no cameras or political mileage to be gained. And I condemn those celebrating his sickness and pain; that’s just inhumane and makes us no better than those who we condemn.

    • gerro

      Thank you, we need more People with your mindset in our Zimbabwe

  • B10 Chombo Chemass

    Chinx aive choir master muchikwata chainzi Entertainment Company.Kubhombwa kwanyanya muMoza ndokuenda kuTanzania ndokudzoka kuZimbabwe 1980.

    • Zvobgo

      Paaiti “Hondo yeminda” aipembedza those who claimed they have “degrees in violence”

  • Zvobgo

    Dr Amai ava sometimes vanomborasika. She is dividing instead of uniting Chinx
    family. We always hear of the nonagenarian criticizing the western
    countries of meddling in Zim’s internal affairs, now the incumbent’s
    wife is meddling in other Chinx marriages.

    When addressing people someone should write a speech for Grace to read.

    Who knows,maybe she was not talking from sukupirience?

  • Zvobgo

    pane angamupawo here mbol adzikame Dr uyuu?

  • Bvunzai

    Hanzi na Nyadzawo, Mai Mujuru helped with the bricks for Cde Chinx House. Wasnt it to be good for Mai Mujuru to unveil it?

  • gerro

    Was also wondering..kuti pamwe vaiida Luz coz “mutsvuku” ambi special

  • gerro

    First Lady invited as Guest of honour is your issue?

    • Zvobgo

      No. My issue is she is not an authority on teaching the rights of wife #1

  • gerro

    Akakwira pamsoro pemba ..it was spared coz of that act

    • Zvobgo

      kkk
      **

  • gerro

    Usanyepa iwe..

    • Zvobgo

      girlie vasikana

    • Zvobgo

      Vamwe vanhu vakajaidziwa zvokwadi. Like komured shefu Chinkis they have never paid for anything all their
      life and they will never pay for anything kusvikira mu guva.

      Dovonai apartment ikozvino apuhwa, sare **.

  • gerro

    Yet she was also small hs e turned house wife…arg double standards

  • gerro

    Thank you Zima..Thank Dr Amai-First Lady..I have never heard you give such a wholesome yet humorous speech..you promised to dance- didn’t see that..saw you dancing to Eriza on video- you got the moves must say.

  • Kire

    Well done guys. We can only imagine what chinx, and other comrades went through during the war. This is a very nice way to appreciate his work as a comrade and inspirational singer. May you live longer in that house.

  • Zvobgo

    Thats yowa thinking shefu
    Ndaida kuvuye vakabetsera kuvaka savana Cde Runaida Mujuru

  • Zvobgo

    Vaida kuti zvisazivikamwa izvozvo at the Nhemald