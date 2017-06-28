TD Jakes for Zimpraise fête

Senior Arts Reporter

US pastor and author Thomas Dexter affectionately known as TD Jakes, is expected to grace this year’s Zimpraise International Gospel and Music Festival to be held from September 5-9.

Jakes is the bishop of The Potter’s House, a non-denominational American mega-church.

Zimpraise chief executive officer Joseph Madziyire made the revelation last Sunday at a press conference held at New Life Ministries. The five-day festival will run under their usual theme “It’s All About Jesus” and will be held at a venue to be announced soon.

In an interview Madziyire said he was excited about the event and preparations have begun.

“It is true and confirmed that T.D Jakes is coming to Zimbabwe for the festival coinciding with our 10 years celebrations. We are still deliberating on the issue of the venue as this is so far the biggest festival in our ministry. The choir has started rehearsing,” he said.

Madziyire said the festival will be sub-themed according to plan.

“We have designed the festival in such a way to accommodate many activities. We are going to have worship night, awards ceremony honouring gospel legends, business summit and close with a live DVD recording,” he said.

He also announced that it would be his last year as the choir director for Zimpraise.

“I will still be the CEO, since after taking over but will no longer be the choir director. Again I will announce other developments as we progress,” he said.

However, founded in October 2006, under the guidance of Macdonald Macdee Chidavaenzi, Garikai Ndanga and Joseph Madziyire, Zimpraise choir is one of the best-known gospel groups in Zimbabwe.

The choir shot to fame with their song “Sungano” and the track was recorded live DVD at the Harare International Conference Centre in 2013.

Some of the DVDs that were done by the choir include audio CD “Season 1” (2007), “Season 2” audio CD (2008), “Season 3” Live DVD Launch (2011), “Season 4” Live DVD Launch (2012), “Season 5” Live DVD Launch’ (2013).

The group has done collaborations and performed with many local and foreign based Zimbabwean gospel musicians who include Sabastain Magacha, Blessing Shumba, Mathias Mhere, Mechanic Manyeruke, Comfort Manyame, Charles Charamba and Oliver Mtukudzi among others.