Rev Chivariro breaks down on stage

Yeukai Karengezeka—Chisepo Arts Correspondent

Gospel musician Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro shed tears on stage when he was performing one of his latest songs during his album launch held on Monday night at the New Ambassador Hotel.

The new album that is titled “Matishamisa Jireh” carries eight spiritually-uplifting songs. Rev Chivaviro could not withhold his emotions when he performed the song “Mwari Havanyadzise” which he said reminds him of how God saved him from death in 1982.

“My life is testimony. I remember vividly that from Grade 1 to 7 I used to get hospitalised every term of the year due to mysterious illnesses. It was the year 1982 when I almost died. I recall seeing two little strange people who invited me to go and play with them and that was the last thing I could remember,” he said. He said her mother was told by doctors to find spiritual help as the condition was not natural and she took him to a church where his life was restored.

“I was taken to a Zaoga church where three pastors were praying for me to come back to life and to have my head restored to normal position as it was facing almost the other way round. I woke up after six hours and these three pastors were singing this song in-between the prayers they did for my recovery,” he said.

During his performance, he thrilled fans with the other praise songs like “It Is Not Over”, “Jesus The Captain”, “Hande Tinovaka” and “Shingirira”. Those that prefer worship songs can look forward to “Handinyarare” featuring Oliver Mtukudzi and a hymn “Jesu Ndanga Ndakurasai”.

His collaboration track “Matishamisa” proved to be a favourite of many and it features Trymore Bande, Mother General, Nicholas Chirunga, Peter Mparutsa, Patience Mandizha, Tinashe Murigo and Lorraine Stot. In an interview with The Herald Arts, he “Ebenezer” hit-maker was humbled by the support he received and anticipates the new offering to be a hit.

“We were amazed by the turn out and for us it is a sign that people are loving our music. I am looking forward to having another song that will get to the level reached by Ebenezer from this album,” he said. The album is being distributed by Zimpapers and is already available at the company’s vendors in all parts of the country.

The launch was attended by Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Miriam Chikukwa, Nelson Chamisa, various artistes, producers and pastors. Other supporting acts on the night were Pastor Olinda Marowa, Alpha and Tekina.