President warns against leasing out farms

July 31, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
President Mugabe

President Mugabe

Walter Nyamukondiwa Chinhoyi Bureau
President Mugabe has warned people leasing out their farms to white former land holders that it could be a calculated comeback by the white farmers disguised as assistance.

Addressing thousands of people at the Mashonaland West Youth Interface Rally on Saturday, President Mugabe said people should use the land instead of being coaxed into retrogressive arrangements that could lead to them being dispossessed in future.

“So, how come, I ask, that some of you, who have farms have allowed whites to come back clandestinely and are farming?” said President Mugabe.

Also read:

“They are working on your farms as you spend time, perhaps in Harare. Mapurazi arikurimwa nemabhunu (White farmers are farming on those farms).

“Ko matadza kurima? Maakudzora mabhunu (Have you failed to farm that you are returning white farmers? Awandaka mapurazi akadaro munyika. Saka, vakambomhanya vachienda kuSouth Africa, zvino vadududza nenjere dzekuti ahh, nekuti takasiya gejo redu nematractors achiri kune mamwe mapurazi. Handei tichiti ahh, tinokurimirai. Zororai zvenyu. Tisu tova varimi. So, what are you doing? Munofunga muri kuiteyi? Muri kuiteyi? Kuchenjera here ikoko? Huh?”

President Mugabe used the analogy of a man who was dispossessed of his tent by a cunning camel after feeling sympathy for it on a wintry day.

“Ngamera yaona kuti zvino yaisa makumbo, yaisa musoro, yaisa musana; yasimba, ndokubata muviri nouyo huruku! Abatwa! Akandwa kunze! Ngamera yapinda mutende! Ndoyaakudziya moto!” said President Mugabe.

“Rwaive rungano rwaive mumabhuku edu ekuchikoro. The story of a man and his camel. Ndozvamuri kuitwa, kuti “ingondibvumirai chete, ndauya kuzokurimirai”. Chido here? Ndiri kungotaura ndichida kukupai mazano.

“Ndiri kutaurawo zvakare semutungamiri wakamboona maitiro evarungu.”

President Mugabe said the British and their allies agreed at the Lancaster House Conference that land would be redistributed to the landless black majority, but they later reneged.

They had promised to mobilise resources to compensate their kith and kin, but all was in vain.

President Mugabe said people should remain united before commending Zimbabweans for taking part in Government programmes such as Command Agriculture.

He said the country was now faced with challenges of storage for grain after a bumper harvest the last farming season.

“Saka, ndiyo yatipa, zvino, goho ratanga tisati taona,” he said. “Ratiputsa musoro iye zvino, kuti ko toisa kupi? Hatina kunge tafunga patakafunga zvemubatiranwa uyu. Dai takafungawo zvekuti kana chibage tachirima, tichaisa pai?”

President Mugabe said there was need for temporary messures for storage of grain, as silos took time to build.

“Dai tatarisa kunaanaSouth Africa kuti dzimwe nzvimbo dzavanoita temporary structures vanodziita sei,” he said. “Saka, ngaive issue yekufunga kuti tochiisa kupi? Iye zvino, ndirikunzwa kuti masilos aya anenge azara, but tinofara. Kuguta ikoko. Kuguta; kuzvimbirwa kwataita. Ndozvakanaka.”

President Mugabe said Government would continue to assist A1 farmers and those far from dams with inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

He said the country should consider growing rice targeting local consumption initially.

Other crops, President Mugabe said, should also be considered.

He called on livestock holders to use scientific methods of breeding as they could generate income.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Jemedzo

    Further to the observation that we did not plan for storage of the grain we need to also look at proper fumigation of the stored grain because previously we have had the situation where the grain was affected and ended up being thrown away. Some of the people we put in charge of these national institutions are unsuitable.

  • Jemedzo

    Lets think deeper. my friend , when they were legislating against us were we not Rhodesians. Let us first consolidated our ownership of our resources then we can start talking of how to accommodate foreigners. They are coming back because the countries they ran to did not automatically accept them. Let them come up in the open and declare their acceptance as Zimbabweans. I am currently studying in a foreign country and in all their forms for applying for anything there is a question “Are you authorized to work in this country?” What does that mean? Obviously you have to be a citizen or a permanent resident. So why should we be so open as to just allow anyone to come and do what they want especially those that initially did not want to be part of our nation.