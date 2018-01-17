President off to Mozambique

Prosper Ndlovu Bulawayo Bureau—

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today visit Mozambique where he is expected to meet his counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi and Zimbabweans resident in that country. The President has embarked on a regional tour to apprise fellow Sadc leaders on political developments in Zimbabwe following the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe on November 21 last year.

Cde Mnangagwa has already visited South Africa where he met President Jacob Zuma, who is the chairperson of Sadc. Las Friday the President visited Angola and met his counterpart Cde Jao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco who chairs the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation before visiting Namibia on Monday where he met President Hage Geingob.

He is also scheduled to visit Zambia this Friday where he will meet President Edgar Lungu.

Cde Mnangagwa’s ascension to the Presidency has received widespread local, regional and international endorsement with higher expectations that the new political dispensation would deliver robust economic development and reposition Zimbabwe on the international scene.

Since his takeover Cde Mnangagwa has been preaching peace, unity and his main focus is on economic turnaround. His Government has clearly articulated its keen desire to normalise relations with the international community for increased investment and also wants to rope in the Diaspora to participate in national development as Zimbabwe is now open for business.

President Nyusi, the fourth president of Mozambique since independence, attended Cde Mnangagwa’s inauguration on November 24 last year where he said Mozambique stood with Zimbabwe in its transition. Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy cordial relations dating back to the liberation struggle when Mozambique provided training and refugee camps for Zimbabwean guerillas.