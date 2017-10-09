President meets regional youths

Herald Reporter

President Mugabe yesterday received regional youth leaders at State House, who invited him to visit the People’s Republic of Russia for the official launch of the International Festival of Youths and Students next week. Speaking during a tour of the Heroes Acre by the youth leaders, Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga said the festival would be officially opened on October 15.

“The launch, where more than 30 000 delegates across the world are going to attend, excluding locals from Russia, would end on October 22,” he said.

“President Mugabe, being the champion of anti-imperialism, his efforts have been now recognised by the international community, hence this call by international youths leaders to invite him to attend alongside other leaders like President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation.” The Zanu-PF Youth League is a member of the International Anti-Imperialist Organisation, to which Russia is also a member. Cde Chipanga applauded the invitation extended to President Mugabe by the regional youth leaders, saying the President was duly being recognised as a chief advocate of anti-imperialism in the world.

“It is now our responsibility as young people to maintain this legacy,” he said. President of the World Federation of Democratic Youth Cde Nikos Papadimitriou, who is from Russia, said there was need to continue fighting against imperialism. Cde Papadimitriou was accompanied by his vice president Cde Naftal Dineinge Kambungu, Namibia’s SWAPO ruling party youth league secretary-general Cde Empraim Tuhadeleni Nekongo, Mozambique’s FRELIMO youth league members Cdes Borge Jose Rafael Nogueira Da Silva and Milton Denon Tholrcy Valent, and Democratic Republic of Congo’s PPRD youth league president Patrick Nkanga. The visiting youth leaders also paid tribute to the country’s fallen heroes during their tour of the National Heroes Acre.