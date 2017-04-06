Politburo okays Moyo, Mahoka resignation • Orders pair to return loot • Kasukuwere petition to be tabled

Felex Share Senior Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Politburo — which was still in session at the time of going to press — yesterday ordered former Women’s League deputy secretary Cde Eunice Sandi Moyo and secretary for Finance Cde Sarah Mahoka to return the money they extorted from businesspeople, corporates and local prophets in the name of First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and the organ.

While discussing the pair’s fate at its meeting yesterday, the Politburo heard that Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka had tendered resignations from their positions in the Women’s League, ahead of imminent sacking.

The fate of national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere — accused of angling to topple President Mugabe by creating parallel structures — will be known once his home province, Mashonaland Central, brings a report to the Politburo or Central Committee.

Also read:

Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the Politburo accepted Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka’s resignations after Dr Mugabe (Women’s League secretary) presented a comprehensive report on their case.

He said the pair’s resignations were clear testimony that they were guilty.

“A litany of misconduct, errant and criminal behaviour were levelled against Cde Sandi Moyo,” Cde Simon Khaya Moyo.

“Her insubordination and abuse of the League’s funds were alarming.

“The Women’s League leadership had met twice to discuss their misdemeanors and recommended that both be relieved of their duties in the Women’s League, hence the matter being brought to the Politburo.

“During the deliberations, the Politburo was informed that both Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka, who were facing similar allegations, had handed in their letters of resignation from their positions in the Women’s League.”

Cde Khaya Moyo added: “As per the Women’s League recommendation on the two and their subsequent resignation, the Politburo accepted the same. Their resignation is clear testimony that they committed the offence.

Play the video below:

“They further have to pay back the funds they abused to the Women’s League. Cde Sandi Moyo was a Politburo member by virtue of being deputy secretary of the Women’s League and if you are no longer in that post you cease to be a Politburo member.”

Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka faced allegations of undermining the authority of Amai Mugabe, with the later facing a further charge of denigrating Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba.

During a rally at the Zanu-PF headquarters last year, Cde Mahoka likened VP Mnangagwa to a duck for his alleged silence in the Zanu-PF succession matrix. Cde Mahoka also dared President Mugabe to say whether he had sent Mr Charamba to have an interview with ZiFM Stereo.

Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka also stood accused of embezzling funds sourced from local prophets, businesspeople and corporates using Amai Mugabe’s name and without her knowledge.

They received $20 000 from Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo and shared the loot.

They also took another $100 000 from a local prophet and shared it.

Before their resignations, Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka had seen a wave of demonstrations being held against them in all the provinces.

Asked on the position on Cde Kasukuwere, who has also seen demonstrations being held against him, Cde Khaya Moyo said the matter would be discussed if presented to the Politburo.

The Mashonaland Central Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) met in Bindura yesterday and endorsed the expulsion of Cde Kasukuwere and his brother Cde Dickson Mafios.

Cde Mafios is the acting chairperson for Mashonaland Central.

Said Cde Khaya Moyo: “We shall hear about it once it (the case) arrives. I don’t know about it (the report), secretary for administration (Cde Ignatius Chombo) might have received it.

“If he has it, it will be discussed at the appropriate time, I don’t know whether it is today or some time. Matters are discussed here first. We don’t take action and then discuss.”

Thousands of demonstrators on Monday accused Cdes Kasukuwere and Mafios of angling to topple President Mugabe, corruption and fanning factionalism among other charges.

ALSO REVISIT THE VIDEO BELOW

Cde Khaya Moyo urged party members to heed President Mugabe’s call on keeping issues out of the media in favour of party forums and procedures.

“If you follow procedure, we have got the cell, branch, district and province, up to the top, it shall eventually come to the Politburo,” he said. “I wish to remind party members across the country, as the President stated on Monday at State House that we should take our grievances to the properly laid structures of the party and not go to the press.

“We have got party procedures which must be followed such that if followed the grievances will be properly addressed as done today. We must avoid taking matters into our own hands and forget that procedures exist.

“I hope this will be understood by all and sundry so that as a disciplined revolutionary party, we cannot be seen to be working against the constitution. This is not to muzzle anyone, but encourage anyone to use party procedures. The Women’s League after being approached and satisfied with issues raised against the two comrades (Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka) took a position, took a recommendation, brought it and it was extensively discussed and agreed upon.”

On national development issues, Cde Khaya Moyo said secretary for legal affairs and Finance and Economic Development Cde Patrick Chinamasa briefed the Politburo on the Presidential Inputs Scheme for the 2017/8 agricultural season.

He said the programme would benefit 1,8 million households, with maize and small grain seeds being distributed.

The Brazilian More Food for Africa Programme, he said, was also explained to the Politburo, together with Command Agriculture and the Presidential Inputs Scheme on cotton.

“A total of 2 500 hectares of land under citrus, sugar beans, tomatoes and ground nuts are targeted for irrigation,” Cde Khaya Moyo said. “This is the first time that horticultural production will be systematically organised for small holder farmers.”

The Politburo was also briefed on the preparations for the 2017 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), as well as President Mugabe’s recent visits to Swaziland and Mauritius.