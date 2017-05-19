Peter Moyo donates stationary to rural school . . . celebrates with fans at Club Veritas tonight

Arts Correspondent

Sungura musician Peter Moyo on Wednesday donated stationary worth $4 000 at Kotamayi Primary School in Sesombe, Zhombe.

The musician who joined hands with Jazz 24 /7 social club handed books, pencils, covers, pens and bond paper among others to the school.He said he knew that most of parents and guardians of the pupils in the area where he hails from cannot afford to buy such.

“These are things that most pupils are failing to get from their parents because of the economic hardships but we have managed to bring these goods together with Jazz 24 /7 social club,” he said.

Peter will be launching his album “Mopao Mokonzi” at Jazz 24 /7 on May 25, but tonight he will take time to celebrate the donation and preview the album at Club Veritas in Westlea.

Club Veritas owner Edward Mtukwa said they have decided to host the musician at a time when he was preparing for the launch of his new album.

“We are preparing to host the musician that time when he is launching his new album. It is my plea with the people to support him to keep Dhewa’s legacy. Look at the good work he is doing to the people in his home area we also need to support him for such,” he said.

Formerly Destiny Night Club the New Veritas is expected to host an array of musicians.