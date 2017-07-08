Nkosana Moyo scoffs at coalition talks

July 8, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Pamela Shumba Bulawayo Bureau—
PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Dr Nkosana Moyo yesterday scoffed at MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s proposed coalition of opposition parties ahead of next year’s harmonised elections, describing it as a gathering of weak political groupings.Addressing a handful of people at a Bulawayo hotel, Dr Moyo said he would soon launch a political party, the Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA), to contest the 2018 elections.

The former Industry and International Trade Minister, who unceremoniously resigned from his post after a few months in 2001, had to repeatedly explain his political manifesto to his audience who quizzed him on what he has to offer.

Dr Moyo, who was described as “weak-kneed” by President Mugabe after failing to withstand the heat generated by attacks on Government for its land reform policies, said a coalition by a group of weak political groupings was tantamount to rigging elections.

“In my view, a coalition is like rigging an election.

“It’s depriving the electorate the option of choosing the leader they want. As a citizen I want to be able to choose and vote for my own candidate. Don’t go around combining people and presenting people with a pre-cooked list of candidates.

“Let’s allow leaders to go to the election and persuade the citizens. Let’s have as many parties as possible taking part in the election. What are we afraid of? It’s the citizens’ rights to be told what is being offered and they choose. Zimbabweans are smart enough to choose their leaders,” said Dr Moyo.

He said a coalition was not a guarantee that the parties would triumph over Zanu-PF as some voters would stay at home simply because their leaders are no longer running the race.

Dr Moyo said in the 2013 harmonised elections, people exercised their choice.

“I know that when you add the numbers of people who voted for the opposition parties in 2013, the figures surpass those who voted for Zanu-PF. In spite of the actions of Zanu-PF and the imperfections of the party, people exercised their choice.

“There are people who still voted for the party. What we’re saying now is that these people who voted for these opposition parties should be forced to vote for one. The likelihood is that some people will stay home and not vote because their preferred candidate has been removed,” he said.

Commenting on the Zanu-PF internal political dynamics, Dr Moyo said Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, like any other senior party leader, should be given a chance to contest for the highest post in the land when the time comes as he had the right acumen to run the country.

“I know VP Mnangagwa. I know he’s a smart Zimbabwean and I respect him. I know he would run the country differently but I didn’t endorse him. It’s just a statement of fact.

“People need to understand my kind of politics. I don’t believe in politics where I insult other Zimbabweans. If you ask me about Morgan Tsvangirai I’ll tell you what I think about him. I’ll not be dragged into insulting him because it’s unnecessary,” said Dr Moyo.

“What I want is people to debate with me on my ideas on what I want Zimbabwe to be like and what I’ll do to make it like that”.

On suggestions that he was too elite to run for the country’s presidency, Dr Moyo said people were just using the description to discredit him.

Participants at the meeting expressed concern that despite his attractive manifesto, he was not clear on his strategy and methodology to win the hearts of Zimbabweans and fight a war to reconstruct the country.

Dr Moyo said he had enough money to campaign ahead of the elections, adding that he did not need any other support.

He said he had started working on the structures for his party, which will begin to take shape within a couple of months.

@pamelashumba1
  • Jonah15

    Nkosama is another aspiring typical third world leader who believes in politics of personalities. If the policies of a coalition political movements meet my expectation, I will vote for its representative.

  • Freedom Fighter

    Others have been where he is. Morgan even tried marching to state house and even had the numbers to win 2008 but still failed because he ran a lone race.

    Coalition is the way to go brother. You will never make it alone.

  • Chamunorwa

    Nkosana Moyo arikutsvaka kudyiwa mari. This guy has more money than brains.Money does not vote its the people who vote. His white handlers must have given him loads of money to come disrupt the current goings on in Zimbabwe. By his own admission more people voted for the opposition in the 2013 elections than for Zanu PF. Now I believe common sense is not common anymore as this physicist must see that the law of large numbers is needed here to defeat ZANU PF thus why the reason for the grand coalition.. Instead he should be campaigning for the different political parties to put their differences aside and opt for one strong person. Maybe he can present his policies better in that coalition and win the candidacy. So Mr Dummy apply the mathematical laws properly and join the bandwagon.

  • Sawubonafish

    Nkosana may have left ZANU PF, but ZANU PF never left him………..batting for Lacoste. Handei tione!

  • Seed planter

    Hanzi Mnangagwa is a smart man gegegege, chiremba you are bootlicking, ko zvekuti une Mari zvapinda papi. We know your handlers. You are either arrogant or a spoiler.

  • Tengenenge

    AM I feeling a fresh breeze ?