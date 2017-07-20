New ICT Centre a hit with students

Liberty Dube Mutare Bureau

THE recently opened Information Communication Technology Centre located at Dangamvura Post Office is already oversubscribed with some residents calling for its expansion to cater for the high numbers of people in need of its services.

The ICT Centre was officially opened by President Mugabe before the Presidential Youth Interface rally at Sakubva Stadium last month.

Residents described the facility as a blessing and a milestone development to the sprawling high-density suburb. The facility is popular especially with high school and tertiary institution students who are using it for re- search.

“This was long overdue. We thank President Mugabe for such a facility. The services offered are affordable, while the internet services are fast, efficient and reliable. We are now able to do our assignments and other school work with ease. We are no longer travelling to town to seek the same services that are being offered here,” said a Dangamvura resident, Tendai Chirozva.

Mr Precious Shumba said it was now easy to download information at an affordable price.

“This facility is a blessing. We are happy with what is being offered at the centre. This is new in our ghetto and we are really thankful. Our school-going children are the major beneficiaries,” he said.

Mr Givemore Majaka, however, feels the centre should be extended to accommodate more residents.

“We are benefiting a lot from the facilities. Our children can now access more information through the internet, something which was a challenge before. They can also have time to refresh and play some of the latest games. The building should be extended to accommodate more people,” said Mr Majaka.

The centre’s assistant and receptionist, Ms Joyline Mapangire, said weekends were the busiest.

Residents pay 50 cents an hour for internet services.

Other services offered include scanning, printing, binding, faxing and gaming.