Nation remembers Father Zimbabwe

Senior Reporter

The country today commemorates 18 years since Father Zimbabwe Dr Joshua Nkomo died with the family celebrating what it dubbed a Century of Nkomoism.

Dr Nkomo, who was born on June 17, 1917 in Bukalanga/Bulilima in Matabelaland South, died on July 1, 1999.

In an interview yesterday, Dr Nkomo’s daughter Thandiwe, said the family was commemorating a special anniversary this year.

“This year is a special anniversary for the family as it coincides with the 100th Centenary of what we term Nkomoism,” she said.

Ms Nkomo expressed the family’s happiness that the late Vice President’s legacy continued to grow, not only in Zimbabwe, but the whole world.

“In Nkomoism we are celebrating Father Zimbabwe’s philosophy and ideology of how he viewed society where he had a dream of a united people in the country.

“That dream is not lost and continues to grow,” she said.

The family was also happy that Dr Nkomo’s work and sacrifice were not in vain.

Nkomoism is a wide and broad-based philosophy of understanding society based on promoting the people’s democratic rights, economic development and prosperity.

“His legacy was informed on promoting peace among Zimbabweans by saying no to discrimination, tribalism and regionalism,” Ms Nkomo said.

“All his life my father worked and yearned for the promotion of a better life for the people.

“That kind of selfishness and sacrifice for the good of the people was his hallmark,” he said.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said Zimbabwe owed its independence and freedom to the sacrifices of people like Dr Nkomo and President Mugabe who led a protracted liberation struggle.

“Father Zimbabwe, as we have grown to know him, was a national figure and I was fortunate to serve him during the difficult times of the struggle and after independence till his unfortunate death,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

“He was an iconic figure during the struggle and after we gained our independence having led the struggle with precision, together with his compatriot President Mugabe.”

He said Vice President Nkomo’s legacy of unity, development and peace would continue to lead Zimbabweans.

“He was a man of immense physical stature, which resonated well with his love for the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo urged Zimbabweans to uphold the late Vice President’s legacy of perseverance and unity.

The late Vice President was married to the late national heroine Cde Johanna Mafuyana and the two had four children, namely Thandiwe, Enerst Thutani, Michael Sibangilizwe and Louise Sehlule.

Dr Nkomo is remembered for his leadership during both the colonial and post-colonial Zimbabwe.

After his death, he was declared a national hero and is buried at the National Heroes Acre.