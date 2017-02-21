Nation celebrates President’s birthday

Fungai Lupande Herald Reporter

President Mugabe turns 93 today, with birthday messages pouring in for this special day.

In an interview with SFM, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said he emulates President Mugabe as a steadfast leader who never shifts on principle.

“I would not be where I am if I had not gone through the mentorship of his Excellency for the past 50 years. I am what I am because of him. I have no other way of repaying him except to be loyal and to deliver whatever assignment or deployment I have been assigned to. I must do my best, that is the only way I can satisfy the opportunities he has given me in my life, in the struggle and in the party,” said VP Mnangagwa.

“He is that statesman who says this is what we want to achieve, you go to sleep. You come tomorrow, and he says, this is what we want to achieve.

“Once you agree on a course of action for life or death, that’s the course he will take. He will not be diverted by other things. Principle is principle. This is the President. We have very few who appreciate that, but it’s a blessing.”

Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo weighed in and wished President Mugabe good health and prosperity.

“It is the President’s birthday today and as we celebrate with him, we take time to look at his leadership since Independence,” said Dr Chombo.

“He led the liberation struggle and was separated from his family. His son Nhamodzenyika died while he was away, and there was no day that he gave up or backslid.

“His late son’s name, Nhamodzenyika, shows how he was dedicated to the nation. During Independence, he surprised the nation by saying that although we fought, we are one person and let’s forgive each other.”

Dr Chombo said reconciliation was an important phase and President Mugabe healed the nation.

“He showed that he was a man of the people and his objective was to move forward,” said Dr Chombo.

To find someone with such an understanding is a miracle. He has the ability to see beyond. It’s a special gift not found in many.

“He is a good listener and it is what makes him understand the wishes of the people. He is not crude to his enemies.

“He is always trying to learn from others for the benefit of the nation and his goals are not in short-cuts to please people. He fought for education and he said education is an equaliser and creates equal opportunities. The land reform programme and indigenisation are the gifts he gave us.”

President Mugabe is a man who is difficult to describe, he is very gifted and intellectually sophisticated, said Dr Chombo.

“He has a sharp memory and remembers things that happened many years ago like they happened yesterday.

“He is an icon to everyone and the entire region. He never sold out anything that is meant for Zimbabweans. He gave us land, minerals and education and asked us to share among ourselves.”

Zanu-PF youth leader Cde Kudzanai Chipanga wished the President a happy birthday.

“As youths, we can’t imagine a day without him. As young people in Zimbabwe, we shall follow President Mugabe’s principles and emulate his visionary leadership until amen,” said Chipanga.

“We cherish his wisdom and we wish he could do more to impart his wisdom to the youth so that we don’t lose focus tomorrow. To the nation I say, let’s come in our numbers to celebrate the birthday of a revolutionary African leader.”

Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairperson Cde Charles Tavengwa said:

“May he remain strong in leading the nation like he did during the liberation struggle. Today, we talk about empowerment, indigenisation, education and health. We thank him and we support him. Those who can, should go and celebrate with him. He is a brave leader who does not waiver.”

The Zimbabwe Ex-political Prisoners Detainees Restrictees Association (Zipedra) chairman Cde Victor Kuretu congratulated the President on his 93rd birthday.

“We are thankful. He showed his leadership to Africa and the world, not many are like him,” said Cde Kuretu.

“We want his birthday to become a public holiday. We want that for our President. We are a peaceful nation and our education is second to none in Africa. We wish our President many more years and health.”