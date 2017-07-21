‘Narratives from the Dark’ goes to Norton

Collen Murahwa Arts reporter

The play “Narratives from the Dark”, which was written by Major Special Matarirano today descends on Pakare Paye, Norton as part of the ongoing countrywide tour.

The solo act which stars Edith Masango, a visually-impaired actress premiered at Harare’s Theatre in the Park on May 25 this year and was also showcased at Courthauld Theatre in Mutare and Charlse Austen in Masvingo.

Speaking to The Herald, Matarirano said the tour is meant to inspire many people with the amazing story of the protagonist, Masango.

“Narratives from the Dark continues to tour around the country as a deliberate measure by Narratives Media Group, the company behind the creation of the play, to tour the country and inspire the nation with the amazing storyline that the play explores,” he said.

Matarirano said the play was well received in all the towns they have toured so far and plans are underway to reach all corners of the country.

“The play was well received in Masvingo and everyone who has so far watched the play has acknowledged how they have been moved by the story,” he said. “In Masvingo and Mutare we received a lot of invitations to perform in other areas that surround these cities.”

Matarirano said the play will be showcased at Pakare Paye, a place which is renowned for hosting art events and musicians. Matarirano added they are currently lining up regional and international shows and plans are already at an advanced stage with organizers already on the ground.

“Narratives from the Dark” uplifts the abundance of talent that lies in people living with disabilities and Masango who plays the lead role in this solo performance, is visually impaired and the storyline depicts the struggles she has to face as a disabled mother in a judgmental society

She plays the character Gwen, a blind lady, who finds herself confronted with two issues in her life; to fight for her rightful place within a stereotyping society and to fend for her needs in a struggling economy.