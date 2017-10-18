Mwerahari injured again

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

OBEY Mwerahari was supposed to mark his return from a lengthy injury lay-off on Saturday but the fun lasted barely an hour for the defensive midfielder as he got another knock at ZPC Kariba which could see him out for some time again. The injury-prone utility played exactly 60 minutes before he was hauled out in agony after he took a knock on the thigh.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa yesterday said it was sad Mwerahari was back in the casualty ward when they had needed all their players available ahead of the title run-in. The Harare giants were celebrating the recovery of most of their players from injury during the two-week break that had seen the return of Mwerahari, Denver Mukamba, Carlos Rusere, Emmanuel Mandiranga and Godfrey Mukambi.

“It was quite refreshing Obey had recovered from a groin injury that had troubled him for some few weeks. But then he had a bad knock on the thigh on Saturday. I am not sure if he will make it for our next game. Hopefully it will not be as serious,” said Mutasa. Dynamos host Tsholotsho at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow seeking to shore up their title credentials after their lead at the top of the table was slashed to one point following the 1-1 draw at ZPC Kariba.

“It’s still a four-horse race although one would be tempted to involve CAPS United as well. But we generally have to focus on what we can have control over but the fact that our rivals are getting points is also a wake-up call to us. That makes us look at ourselves in the mirror and pay attention to areas that need to be improved if we can be really competitive. But we are happy with the point that we collected on the road. Like I said before this match, we played a good side. ZPC Kariba are a team that is currently going through a rough patch and it’s obvious they will be hungry for results.

“But our guys showed a great fighting spirit in the intense temperatures of Kariba. We are happy the point kept us on top. That point is the one that is making the difference in the race,” said Mutasa. DeMbare host Tsholotsho, who are also desperate for points, to survive relegation. Tsholotsho are looking to move away from relegation but we are chasing the points on the other side of the table. So we have to focus on the battles ahead of us and try to make the best out of them,” said Mutasa.