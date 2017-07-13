Mutasa, Epoupa shine

Sports Reporter

LLOYD Mutasa has dedicated his Coach of the Month award to Dynamos after he joined his Cameroonian striker Joel Christian Epoupa Ntouba on the podium of the best performers for June.

The Glamour Boys duo ruled the roost following a magnificent run which saw them going on a six-match winning spree and reviving their fight in this year’s championship race.

Dynamos won four matches in June with the club pumping 10 goals against their opponents. However, their other match against Chapungu was abandoned after a goalpost collapsed at Ascot with the Glamour Boys leading 4-0.

Mutasa, who was directly in charge of three of the matches before his departure for the COSAFA Castle Cup in South Africa, attributed the success to team work.

“It’s an honour to be recognised and be crowned as the best in such a big field. And this coming at a time when the team is doing well feels great, but I give it to the Dynamos institution because it shows people are doing something right and pulling in the same direction under difficult circumstances.

“You can only achieve such things when the players are doing their best and with the supporters and the management working behind you.

“So this is for them,” said Mutasa. Ntouba, who was voted Player of the Month, was also on fire, scoring some classy goals.

“I think I have always spoken about this boy and his quality ever since he arrived here. Some people had doubted him at first, but we all now agree that this is a player who has added value to our team.

“So I will not say much except to add that this is good for him. “It’s good for his career and I am sure this will help boost his confidence,” said Mutasa.

Epoupa scored in three of the matches in June to take his season’s tally to five goals.