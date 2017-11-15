Musicians in voter registration campaign

Arts Correspondent

Several musicians will unite for a concert meant to boost the voter registration campaign this Friday at Hellenic Sports Club. The concert which is running under the theme “Register, Elect and Engage” requires a person to bring his or her registration slip to get into the show. The show will feature artistes like Killer T, EX Q, Cindy, Sandra Ndebele, Trevor D, Sanii Makhalima, Boom Berto and Gary Tight among other musicians.

Misred and Comic Pastor will spice the event as MCs. Killer T and EX Q have a song “Nhema”, tipped to be the most popular song of the event as it is making waves. They will share the stage for the song while Sandy is set to bring her exciting energy to the show to prove that she still has the stage zeal that she has been showcasing over the past weeks since she returned from a break. Killer T through his manager Kudzai Biston said they were ready to be part of the show.

“It is always exciting to share the stage with Ex-Q as he has been on top of his game. This is a concert that will obviously see many music lovers being thrilled,” he said. The young chanter has been improving on live performances.

“This one is a special afternoon show that requires us to perfect our act. There are also few new songs that will be played on the same afternoon,” he said. Other musicians like Makhalima, Boom Berto and Gary are expected to bring their different styles to ensure variety at the event. All the musicians have a lot in their bags and several songs are expected to thrill the crowd. Trevor D has for years managed to give the best performance and on the afternoon he will be doing his best. The event is organised by the Election Resource Centre as part of their campaign to educate masses on the ongoing Biometric Voter Registration process in the country.