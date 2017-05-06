Mphoko salutes Chidyausiku

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday said former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku, who died in South Africa on Wednesday, made contributions not only to the Judiciary, but to the nation as a whole. VP Mphoko was speaking in an interview with ZBC News soon after paying his condolences at the Chidyausiku family home in Highlands, Harare. He said Justice Chidyausiku’s participation at the Lancaster House Conference and with regards to the Land Reform programme was an indication that he was a national figure who stood by Zimbabwe.

“He’s gone, just before he received his pension,” said VP Mphoko. “It’s a great loss. We were looking forward to him being a reference point.”

The body of Justice Chidyausiku will arrive at the Harare International Airport this afternoon.

Justice Chidyausiku succumbed to a liver and kidney ailment barely three months after his retirement from the bench while seeking treatment in South Africa.

The Judicial Service Commission issued a statement yesterday inviting those interested in receiving the body at the airport to contact its officials for logistical arrangements.

“The Judicial Service Commission wishes to advise that the body of Retired Chief Justice of Zimbabwe Godfrey Guwa Chidyausiku will depart from OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday, 6 May, 2017 at 10:45am and arrive at Harare International Airport at 12:15pm,” the JSC said.

“All those wishing to receive the body of the Retired Chief Justice may contact the JSC on the following numbers, 0712867015 or 0712236555 for details on the logistical arrangements.”

Justice Chidyausiku retired from the bench on March 1 this year after serving as head of the Judiciary for 16 years.

He was appointed as Zimbabwe’s Chief Justice in July 2001.

Born on February 23, 1947 in Domboshava, Justice Chidyausiku attended Mutake School at Makumbi Mission, and then St Ignatius College in Chishawasha.

He got a place at the then University of Rhodesia from 1968 to 1972 where he read law after which he went into private legal practice.

At the 1974 general election, Justice Chidyausiku won the Harare African Roll Constituency, standing with the unofficial support of the African National Council which had been set up by ZANU, Zapu and Frolizi. He acted in opposition to the government of Ian Douglas Smith.

Justice Chidyausiku stood down at the 1977 election.

He was Deputy Minister in the then Ministry of Local Government and Housing and of Justice from 1980 and was promoted to be Attorney-General in 1982.

Justice Chidyausiku was later promoted to be a judge and served as chair of the constitutional convention charged with drafting a new Constitution for Zimbabwe in 2000.

After the resignation of former Chief Justice Anthony Gubbay, Justice Chidyausiku was named as Zimbabwe’s new Chief Justice in July 2001.