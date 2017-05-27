Miombo Magic Festival roars to life

Lifestyle Writer

Miombo Magic Festival that brings together artistes of various genres roars to life today at Christon Bank. The two-day festival will see musicians presenting various acts on a stage that is set in a bush. The annual festival always leaves lasting impressions with its unique set-up and diverse line-up. Today the festival will see a number of musicians taking turns on stage.

The musicians include Tribes Afro, Soul Bone, Black mamba man, Josh Meck, Gemma Griffiths, Hope Masike, Flying Bantu, Suluman Chimbetu, Ammara Brown and Djembe Monks.

Tomorrow the show continues with the likes of Café Ole, Ann Selberg, Sipite Girls, Cello Culture, Steve Chikoti, Mackay Brothers, Rob Burrell and Transit Crew taking to the stage.

Miombo Magic Festival artistic festival advisor Tawonga Mafundikwa said the event would bring together musicians and fans from various backgrounds. “The festival is known for bringing together people from various walks of life and the response we have so far shows that it will be the same this year. We have done our best to do the groundwork and all artistes that are coming to perform have shown zeal to stage memorable acts,” he said.

“We will have established and upcoming artistes in order to have a balanced selection of music. We also have a programme to promote young artistes and there will be more upcoming musicians performing than those on the poster. It is a festival of fun and networking.”

Chimbetu’s publicist Joe “Local” Nyamungoma said they will have fun at the festival. “We will have a good time at the festival. We are preparing an exciting selection of music and we assure our fans that we will not disappoint. The band has prepared well for the event so we are encouraging music fans to come in their numbers and have a fun-filled festival.”