Mat South gears to host President

Richard Muponde Bulawayo Bureau

THE Matabeleland South zanu-pf provincial Youth League yesterday officially launched its mobilising teams in the seven districts to prepare for the 6th Presidential Youth Interface Rally scheduled for Gwanda later this month. President Mugabe is on a tour of the country’s 10 provinces to meet youths and is expected to address youths at Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda.

In an interview after the meeting yesterday, the provincial Youth League chairperson, Cde Jabulani Phuti said they were waiting for the date of the rally to be announced as their teams were busy mobilising resources for the event.

“As the youth league of this province we are busy mobilising transport and other resources for the rally. We will ask our leaders to assist in some areas to make the rally a resounding success,” he said.

Cde Phuti said the league was working on logistics to enable youths from all the districts to attend the rally.

“We are going to have marathon meetings this week as we are also preparing to play host to the National People’s Conference in December,” he said.

Cde Phuti said a technical team was already on the ground sprucing up the venue.

President Mugabe has already met youths in Masvingo, Manicaland, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West provinces and all the rallies have been huge successes.