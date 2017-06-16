Masike debuts at Golden Mile Hotel

Arts Reporter

Mbira songstress Hope Masike will tomorrow make her debut performance at Golden Mile Hotel in Kwekwe where she is set to continue with her celebrations to mark 10 years in music.

The musician, who is popularly known as the country’s mbira princess, has been doing shows to mark her 10th anniversary in the industry and she has chosen Kwekwe as one of her destinations for the celebrations.

The other show will be held tonight at Cape to Cairo club in Bulawayo. Masike said she is pleased to make her debut appearance at Golden Mile Hotel and promised to serenade music lovers with soothing mbira jams. “It is always great to explore new avenues. I have not performed at the place before and it will be a good experience to see how music lovers in the town take my music. We are flexible and we will do the show according to their demands,” she said.

“This is a road trip that will mark celebrations of our 10 years in music and the other show will be in Bulawayo. We are going to deliver our very best and people will be free to request songs that they like. We want to have a new base in Kwekwe where we can regularly go and serenade music lovers.”

The show will feature African Roots Konekshan as well as DJs Brian and Silver. Organisers of the show said it will begin at 7pm and they expect to have various exciting packages for their guests. “We are excited to host Hope for the first time and we are hopeful this will be the beginning of a relationship that will take us ahead in this industry.

She has promised to do her best and we are also promising music fans an unforgettable experience,” said one of the organisers. “There are various entertainment programmes that we have done at the hotel and we know our guests will like our service. We have a number of special packages for guests that come to our hotel. We are planning to make this coming show a special occasion. It addition to our exciting service delivery, we will have good entertainment as a bonus.”

The place has previously held a number of shows featuring musicians like Jah Prayzah, Peter Moyo, Winky D, Bob Nyabinde and Stunner.