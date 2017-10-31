Married woman beds co-tenant ‘by mistake’

October 31, 2017 Crime & Courts, Local News

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter
A Harare man who allegedly took advantage of his neighbour’s absence to sneak into his bedroom and became intimate with his unsuspecting wife who responded thinking it was her husband, appeared in court last week charged with rape. Nkosilathi Sibanda (27) tiptoed from his bedroom while naked in the wee hours and got into the woman’s blankets while the light was off and started caressing and kissing her, the court heard.

The 25-year-old woman later discovered it was not her husband after she had sexual intercourse with him. The parties involved are co-tenants in Mabelreign. Sibanda will stand trial today before magistrate Mr Hosiah Mujaya. Prosecuting, Mr Timothy Makoni alleged that on October 22 at around 3am, Sibanda who knew that the victim’s husband had not returned home, tip-toed into her bedroom while naked.

Sibanda quickly opened the door and saw the victim sleeping on the bed. He allegedly crept into her blankets and started kissing and caressing the woman who then responded thinking it was her husband. It is the State’s case that Sibanda became intimate with the woman and at that moment she discovered that it was not her husband. She pushed Sibanda away, jumped from the bed and rushed to switch on the light, the court heard.

The victim was shocked to see her co-tenant’s husband naked on her bed and screamed for help. She fought with Sibanda and slapped him twice in the face, but all he could do was to ask for forgiveness from the victim. Sibanda, the State alleged, rushed back to his bedroom as the victim kept on screaming for help alerting neighbours.

The court further heard that people then gathered at the house and questioned Sibanda why he had committed the offence and he kept on apologising. The victim, with the help of neighbours, went to the police station and reported Sibanda.
  • pitros

    These two from what I see are lovers but something went wrong. Surely she can’t tell her husband’s caress, kissing and lovemaking? Pane nyaya.

  • Caleb312

    Hhmmm?

  • Mhofu Chaiyo

    Absolutely rubbish! Surely there are no stupid women like the alleged victim, her!

  • moholo

    Asi mai awa ibofu here, or murume wawo hawanyatsakuziwe, haasi magames here aya, or sibanda aneshishto? chinyi?????????mukadzi achinyatsa kuziwa kuti muface haapo, wongopuruzirwa wakutopinda mugiya, handisati ndambozvizwaba, kana mhuka dzinomboramba wani, nyaya iyi ngainyatse kugarirwa pasi…

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    Munhu ari kutsi kwehope can easily get confused

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    Nhai zvako iwe!

  • Chamunorwa

    It seems to be a credible story. There were witnesses who heard the screams and the apologies and who then assisted the poor woman in making a police report.

  • Chamunorwa

    But it is at night and she was sleeping. Her responses might have been impaired by those circumstances.

  • eliah

    i am not happy with this whole episode as it portrays love making as a very cheap exercise in Zimbabwe and it brings back memories of the notorious gang ye ‘Tobva Tadii Paye….’..

  • Zuze

    hakuna zvakadaro more over they kissed.. hahahahaha vanozivana vanhu ava