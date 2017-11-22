Man rapes deaf woman

Nyore Madzianike Mutare Bureau

A man from Makoni Rural District could not hide his sexual starvation in court after he admitted to raping a deaf woman who had turned down his proposal. Timothy Muchika (20), from Muparutsa area, Tanda, admitted raping the 27-year-old woman after she turned down his sexual advances. Muchika admitted the rape charges when he appeared before Rusape magistrate Mr Livingstone Chipadza, who remanded him in custody to Friday for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira said on October 18, at around 11am, Muchika met the woman and proposed love to her. The woman turned him down. It was during that time that Muchika discovered that the woman had a hearing impairment and decided to take advantage of her condition.

Muchika held the woman by the hand and started dragging her towards his house. The woman freed herself and took to her heels, but a determined Muchika tripped and raped her. Irked by Muchika’s actions, the woman went on to inform a relative who took the matter to her mother and the matter was then taken to the police. Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man from Ganga Village under Chief Makumbe in Buhera appeared before the same court for raping his employer’s two-year-old niece.

Esau Chapanduka is denying the charges. Circumstances leading to his arrest are that on an unknown date, but between June 1 and June 20, he allegedly sexually abused the minor whilst she was at the doorstep to his bedroom. The alleged sexual attack came to light on June 20 at around 8pm when the minor started crying, rubbing her privates.

She was in the custody of her 60-year-old grandmother, according to the State. Quizzed on what had happened to her, the two-year old revealed that Chapanduka had inserted a “stick” into her privates. On the following day, the minor’s grandmother took her to Murambinda Hospital for a medical examination.

Medical reports revealed that she had been sexually abused, leading to Chapanduka’s arrest. Chapanduka is expected back in court today.