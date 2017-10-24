Makaya is Miss Intercontinental Zim

Senior Arts Reporter

This year’s winner for Miss Intercontinental Zimbabwe 2017-2018 is Hillary Makaya. The 18-year-old beauty queen walked away with the coveted title after beating other 23 girls over the weekend. She is set to represent the country at this year’s Miss Intercontinental World in Panama in December. The pageant which is in its 46th edition will see more than 80 contestants from across the world vying for the coveted title. Makaya, who earlier this won the Miss Teen Heritage World said, she was ready to take the world stage by storm.

“I think this is my year. I was shocked at the same time excited that I am again going to represent the country in Panama. I am honoured for this privilege. This is my second best pageant and I believe I will bring the crown home. Posh will be dressing me for the finale,” she said. The lanky model is set to leave for Panama on December 7 ahead of the boot camp.

“I will start putting some action into my projects on November 19. Now I am busy writing my advanced level examinations. I would like to start my foundation, ‘The Hillary Makaya Foundation’, whose focus would be helping the children of Zimbabwe. We have set plans in place that will see the foundation help shape the lives of the underprivileged children. This is an open window for me to inspire, import and be a role model of the children in my country,” she said. Asked, how she will market Zimbabwe in Panama, Makaya said she will use the same modus operandi.

“Remember, I am not new to this, I will use the same concept I did in Sri Lanka, and it’s just that different country though. I will focus on promoting our tourist destinations and tell them about our beautiful culture. I will make sure I had visited some of the important destinations and understand them better before I leave. I am glad I have support from family and will continue with my grooming classes,” she said. Last year award winner model Hilda Mabu made the nation proud when she made it in the top 15 at Miss Intercontinental World.