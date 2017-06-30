LIVE: Masvingo Presidential Youth Interface Rally

PRESIDENT Mugabe this afternoon addresses thousands of Zanu-PF youths at Mucheke Stadium in the third leg of his nationwide Presidential Youth Interface Rallies. He has been to Mashonaland East and Manicaland Provinces so far.

The Herald gives you live updates of this important event. Stay logged in and participate in the discussion through the Disqus Comments platform below.

UPDATES: Costa Mano, PHOTOGRAPHERS: Wilson Kakurira, Tawanda Mudimu, PICTURE EDITOR: Joseph Murisi, PROOF-READER: Clearance Munondo, ONLINE EDITOR: Happiness Chikwanha

Zanu-PF supporters started congregating at the open space outside Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo for the third installment of ten President Mugabe Youth Interface Rallies early in the morning. Zim-dancehall tunes are being belted to the pleasure of the largely youthful crowd.

ALSO SEE

President Mugabe has used the interface rallies to implore the youth to remain resolute regarding the founding values of the party.

The youths have been urged to desist from factional politics by rejecting influence from senior members of the party who wish to use them in their nefarious and selfish agendas.

The theme for the rally is “Honouring Our Icon…Unlocking the Value in Youths”

11:35 - Kinnah AKA Mr Mbare is now on stage and the crowd has gone wild.

We are experiencing network problems but we expect to be reconnected very soon to our crew on the ground. Kindly bear with us.

We have just been reconnected, and we resume our posts.

13:12 - Soul Jah Love is now on stage and the crowd’s love for “Makuruwani” is evident.

13:26 - It seems the performance was a teaser for what’s coming . Seh Calaz is now dishing out some of his hits to an ecstatic crowd

13:29 -People are now waiting with baited breath for the arrival of President Mugabe.

13:33 - Today’s rally coincides with the launch of a massive voter mobilisation exercise to make sure more youths register to vote for President Mugabe and Zanu PF in next year’s harmonised elections.

13:40 - Vice Presidents Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko have just arrived. Politico members who have also arrived include Cdes Kembo Mohadi, Josiah Hungwe, Saviour Kasukuwere, Shuvai Mahofa and Sydney Sekeremayi.

13:56 - President Mugabe is now making his way to the stage in the company of Youth League leader Cde Kudzanai Chipanga

13:57 - Youths in Masvingo are expected to take advantage of President Mugabe’s rally to push for their participation in two major projects worth $1,33 billion that were commissioned by the Head of State and Government recently. These projects are the $300 million Tokwe-Mukosi Dam in Chivi and the nearly $1 billion Beitbridge-Harare dualisation project, both expected to create thousands of jobs.

14:05 - Youth political commissar Innocent Hamandishe is the Master of Ceremony. Meanwhile Chief Zimuto’s grandchild is now leading in a traditional praise singing ceremony.

14:06 - Masvingo Youth League chairperson Cde Ndaarombe is now introducing the provincial leadership.

14:14 - Cde Chipanga is now about to introduce the Politburo members here present as he requests Vice President Mphoko to greet the party supporters.

14:16 - Vice President Mnangagwa also stands up to greet the party supporters gathered.

14:18 - The introductions are over and Cde Hamandishe is back at the podium and has asked Cde Ndaarombe to welcome the party leadership to the province as he assures President Mugabe that Masvingo province is indeed united: ”We assure you that come 2018 you’ll will win all 26 constituencies (here). As the Youth League we will remain resolute with the message you have been giving us”

14:23 - ”THE people you see here are here because they want to hear what you have come to share with us. . . . I pray that God gives you more life.”

Cde Hamandishe jokingly says, “Now we want to hear a song from ‘Zvinhu’ Soul Jah Love . . .”

Cde Hamandishe had a few unsavory words for Soul Jah Love at the last rally in Mutare. It seems they have kissed and made up.

14:36 - The Zimdancehall star, Jah Love is now on stage and he kicks off with “Toda Kuponda Nhamo.”

14:42 - Jah Love completes his set and Cde Chipanga is now making his remarks.