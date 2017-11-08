LIVE from Zanu-pf HQ: President Mugabe’s address on the state of the party

November 8, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

President Mugabe this morning addresses thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at the revolutionary party’s headquarters in Harare ahead of a politburo meeting which is likely to seal the fate of the party’s Second Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa who was fired from the post of Vice President on Monday. 

The Herald Online keeps you abreast of the proceedings through real time updates. Stay logged in to follow and participate in the discussion of the various issues to be raised by His Excellency President Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

REPORTERS: Simiso Mlevu, Farirai Machivenyika,  PHOTOGRAPHY: Wilson Kakurira; PICTURE EDITOR: Joseph Murisi; PROOFING: Clearance Munondo; ONLINE EDITOR: Happiness Chikwanha

 11:13 – The rally has been organized by Zanu-PF Harare Province following the dismissal of the party’s Second Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa from the Government post of Vice President on charges of, among others undermining the President.

Members of Mbare Chimurenga take up position to as they prepare for the arrival of President Mugabe.

Members of Mbare Chimurenga take up position to as they prepare for the arrival of President Mugabe.

11:20 – The meeting precedes a Politburo meeting to be held later today.

11:24 - The First Lady Dr Amai Mugabe and VP Phelekezela Mphoko have already arrived.

Members of Mbare Chimurenga Choir hold up a placard inscribed "Welcome Amai" in honour of First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe.

Members of Mbare Chimurenga Choir hold up a placard inscribed “Welcome Amai” in honour of First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe.

11:38 - The Presidential convoy has arrived here at Zanu PF headquarters and the sound system thunders with the song, “Jongwe”.

Zanu PFsupporters started streaming to the party headquarters as early as 7am.

Zanu PF supporters started streaming to the party headquarters as early as 7am.

11:39: President Mugabe is expected to address party supporters who marched to the venue in solidarity with him.

,,,

,,,

11:49-Defense Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi arrives  and goes straight to the party offices where the Politburo meeting is supposed to take place.

Zanu-PF supporters

12:00 - Revolutionary beats continue to entertain an anxious crowd which is waiting for His Excellency who is now in a briefing with party leadership ahead of the politburo meeting.

12:20 - As the President Mugabe and the First Lady emerge from the building, cheers by the crowd drown the public announcement system set up here to amplify sound.

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi12:26 - The National Anthem has been sung and Cde Annastacia Ndhlovu gives a prayer.

12:29 - Zanu PF Youth League Commissar, Cde Innocent Hamandishe says youths are gathered here in solidarity with President Mugabe and the First Lady following acts of misconducts by some individuals during an interface rally in Bulawayo.

Zanu-PF supporters throng the party headquarters in Harare for President Mugabe's address on the state of the revolutionary party.

Zanu-PF supporters throng the party headquarters in Harare for President Mugabe’s address on the state of the revolutionary party.

12:34 - Provincial youth league leaders take turns to make the slogans. All but Midlands leader denounce Lacoste and former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

12:38 - Zanu-PF Central Committee members have been excluded from making the slogan. According to Cde Hamandishe, the Central Committee needs to be realigned first.

Zanu-PF supporters hold high a placard in honour of President Mugabe.

Zanu-PF supporters hold high a placard in honour of President Mugabe.

12:41 - Youth League National Organising Secretary, Cde Mpehlabayo Malinga reaffirms the youth league’s support to His Excellency and Dr Amai Mugabe.

 12:42 - ”Those who want to compete with you Baba, they are free to go to Mozambique,” sayd Cde Hamandishe.

Members of Mbare Chimurenga Choir entertain the crowd ahead of President Mugabe's address at the Zanu-PF this afternoon.

Members of Mbare Chimurenga Choir entertain the crowd ahead of President Mugabe’s address at the Zanu-PF this afternoon.

12:43 -  Cde Hamandishe thanks President Mugabe for cleansing the party of miscreants adding that Lacoste had spread its fangs to government departments.

12:47 – Secretary for  Youth Affairs in the Politburo takes over from Cde Hamandishe and invites Dr Chombo to make a slogan on behalf of Politburo members

Dr Amai Mugabe's Placard12:50 - ”I appeal to you your Excellency to cleans government departments and parastatals of Lacoste members, “says cde Kudzi Chipanga.

12:50 - Cde Chipanga apologises to President Mugabe and Amai for what happened in Bulawayo adding that the youths who booed Amai are known members of Lactose whom they long recommended that they be expelled from the party.

12:51 -He introduces Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and describes him as a loyalist.

Harare International Airport has been renamed Robert Mugabe International Airport

Harare International Airport has been renamed Robert Mugabe International Airport

12:54 - Youths have an interest in the running of the country, says Cde Chipanga adding that in 2015 a resolution was made to include a woman in the Presidium.

12:55 - Cde Chipanga reaffirms the Youth League’s support of the proposed appointment of Dr Amai Mugabe as second secretary of the party.

12:56 - Cde Chipanga thanks Government ministers for renaming Harare International Airport to Robert Mugabe International Airport.

13:00 - President Mugabe has been invited to Harare International Conference Centre for an interactive meeting with college and university students. The interface rally will be held next Saturday.

Dressed for the occasion . . . President Mugabe and First Lady Dr Amai Mugabe look colorful ahead of the First Secretary's address at the party headquarters Wednesday 8 November 2017.

Dressed for the occasion . . . President Mugabe and First Lady Dr Amai Mugabe look colorful ahead of the First Secretary’s address at the party headquarters Wednesday 8 November 2017.

13:02 - Leader of War Veterans loyal to the cause of the party, Cde Patrick Nyaruwata apologises to President Mugabe and Dr Amai Mugabe for what happened in Bulawayo. In Bulawayo last week a handful of rogue youths suspected to be members of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste booed while the First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe was addressing the Bulawayo Youth Interface Rally.

13:05 -  Cde Nyaruwata has urged President Mugabe not to hesitate to take corrective measures against deviants.

13:06 - Speaking on behalf all Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs, Minister of Manicaland Provincial Affairs Cde Mandi Chimene mocks former VP Mnangagwa for attempting to skip the border to Mozambique. “He is a border jumper,” says Cde Chimene.

13:10 - Cde Chimene implores President Mugabe to descend to provinces and cleanse them of Lacoste members . . . adding that they will assist by compiling names and forwarding them for action.

Supporters wave in the air a placard bearing the face of Dr Amai Grace Mugabe

Supporters wave in the air a placard bearing the face of Dr Amai Grace Mugabe

13:14 - Cde Letina Undenge, standing in for Cde Thokozile Mathuthu pleads with President Mugabe to ensure that the constitution is amended to make a provision for the inclusion of a woman in the presidium.

13:19 - According to Cde Undenge, men, who are in charge of legal affairs are stalling progress because they have been working with the fired  former Vice President Mnangagwa.

Cde Nyaruwata (file picture)

Cde Nyaruwata (file picture)

13:21 - Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Savior Kasukuwere has invited provincial chairs to give brief remarks.

Cde Chimene

Cde Chimene

13:25 - Bulawayo Provincial Chairperson Cde Dennis Ndlovu speaks of his embarrassment during the rally on Saturday. As such, he called for a meeting the following morning with the aim of stumping out factionalism. The province recommended the expulsion of former VP Mnangagwa and his allies from Bulawayo.

President Mugabe13:27 - Provincial leaders take turns to reaffirm the resolutions they passed between Sunday and Tuesday, of expelling and suspending disloyal members.

13:33- The Midlands chair, Cde McKenzie Ncube has been recalled to the podium after the crowd complained that he did not denounce former Vice President Mnangagwa and Lacoste.

President Mugabe and First lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare ahead of the party's First Secretary address on the state of the revolutionary party.

President Mugabe and First lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare ahead of the party’s First Secretary address on the state of the revolutionary party.

13:40 - Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo gives remarks. He confirms that resolutions made by provinces have reached his offices and assures that rightful action will be taken.

13:44 - Dr Chombo denounces factionalism and former VP Mnangagwa whom he says it is understood he skipped the border to the neighbouring Mozambique.

...

Cde Obert Mpofu (left) with Cde Kasukuwere (right) and behind is Cde Kembo Mohadi

13:47 - First Lady Dr Amai Mugabe takes to the podium and denounces traitors: “Pasi nemhanduuuu,” she says in the trademark of former VP Mnangagwa style drawing laughter from the crowd.

13:49 - Amai Mugabe says life is guided by the Bible which is the life manual. ”The bible says leaders are ordained by God. You were ordained President Mugabe. The Bible goes on to say hail thee.”

13:50 - Going deeper into the Bible, Dr Amai Mugabe says the Bible implores people to request for serenity and wisdom on things one can not change.

13:52 - ”As Women’s League, we support you Mr President. We will always be there in good and bad times.

13:54 - Amai Mugabe hails youths for turning out in their numbers despite the short notice. ”The numbers speak of loyalty and commitment to the party.”

13:56 - Amai has concluded her remarks and President Mugabe has been requested to address the crowd. As he takes to the podium, the DJ plays Jah Prayzah’s “Mudhara Achauya.”

PRESIDENT MUGABE’S ADDRESS

13:59 – “Pamberi neZanu PF, nekutevera gwara, neYouth League, nemadzimai. Pasi nevasingade kubatana nevamwe . . .,” President Mugabe begins his address.

14:00 – “Let me start by thanking you, youths. We have always said it that to us, the sun is setting but to youths, its just but rising.

14:13 – “Since the sun is rising, they have a long way to go. But as they journey along, they have to follow gwara remusangano. Gwara iroro harirase.

14:14 – “There are some people who thought since the sun is about to set, they can deviate from the norms. No, we do not tolerate that. It doesn’t matter you have been with the President for so long. It doesn’t matter whether you were invited by the President, says President Mugabe.

14:16 - President Mugabe says it is always wise to follow the road because short cuts are always dangerous. “Short cuts have lions, there is sickness and death. You need to use proper routes.”

14:17 – “The same applies with leadership. You cannot be a leader through short cuts.

14:18 - President Mugabe thanks the youth league for organising the Million Man March adding that on the day of the march, VP Mphoko was full of delight whereas former VP Mnangagwa sat looking down embarrassed by the success it had turned out to be.

14:25 -  He narrates the build up to the youth league trip to Sochi in Russia. “Ndozvatinoita in our free country,” he says.

About what happened in Bulawayo, President Mugabe said he had knowledge of the shenanigans that were being organised.  ”As Amai stood to address, I heard sounds, people booing. When he rose to greet the crowd, the same people were jubilant.  President Mugabe has told the gathering here that he has known for some time, of the plots by his beleagured former deputy.

“We tried to keep it away from the public eye but on Sunday, all was laid bare and we had to act.”

14:26 – “People were ferried from Kwekwe using school buses to come and boo Amai and cheer VaMnangagwa as a way of trying to portray him as popular.

14:27 – “What led to the expulsion of former VP Mnangagwa is what caused Mai Mujuru to be shown the exit,” says President Mugabe.

Mujuru, according to President Mugabe wanted to compete with him. But Mnangagwa played the loyalty card yet scheming and aligning people for future take over. He would mislead people and if what he told them does not come to fruition, he would conjur up other lies again.

14:29 - ”People were told that I will retire in March, but i did not. Upon realising that I wasn’t, he started to consult traditional healers on when I was going to die. At some point, he was told that he would die first before me.”

14:30 - President Mugabe says his former deputy lacked the supreme discipline and he would infiltrate the structures trying to influence rebellious conducts.

14:31 – One can not be a leader, President Mugabe says if they do not have discipline.

14:32 - President Mugabe has castigated tribalism adding that people are just the same. “You can not claim to be the greatest because you come from a particular province. We are one people. Sibanye, Simunye. Tirimunhu mumwe chete, tirivanhu vamwe chete. We are one people,” says President Mugabe.

14:33 – “There were people who were now claiming they are the greatest. They are Karangas. No, we do not want that. We will throw them away. ”Some will mourn and say they lost their leader. Ehe, you have lost your leader because he had become a deviant. We have kicked him out for the same reasons that saw us chasing away Mujuru. He even assisted us to force her out but we didn’t know he was assisting us so that he could do the same.

14:35 - President Mugabe says his former deputy lacked ideological orientation and proposes he goes back to a school of ideology.

14:40 - His Excellency has apologises to Bulawayo Province for what happened last Saturday.

“Takakukanganisirayi isu vepamusoro. We plotted what happened. But we have dealt with it. We are looking forward to dealing with those who were cavorting with him (former VP Mnangagwa).

14:42 - President Mugabe thanks Youth League leadership and says “VaChipanga, we are proud of you. We are proud of you. panaMai, hamushaikwe. Zvichemo zvenyu tirikuzviziva. Tichazvigadzirisa kuCongress.”

PRESIDENT MUGABE WRAPS UP HIS ADDRESS

14:45 – Cde Chipanga  requests VP Mphoko to give vote of thanks.

As VP Mphoko, rises, youths chant Mdala Wethu, to which he responds angilabantu, abantu ngabakaBaba (I do not have people, people belong to the President).

14:46 - VP Mphoko says even though he has been  ambushed he will not stammer.

14:52 - ”In 2014, you appointed me to be your deputy . You also appointed my colleague but he is no longer with us. I am now lonely your Excellency, I felt it yesterday. Kindly appoint a counterpart for me.

“I am glad because people have identified the one they want. Do not be afraid or ashamed to appoint your own wife. She is Zimbabwean and the people want her,” says VP Mphoko as he concludes his remarks.

14:57 - Security details struggle to contain the crowd as President Mugabe handshakes supporters .

This brings to an end our updates. President Mugabe and the rest of the politburo members are now going into today’s  politburo meeting.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • President Mugabe has castigated tribalism as it causes ethnic divisions, asserting that all people are equal
  • Zanu-PF Youth League appeals to President Mugabe to cleanse government departments and parastatals of Lacoste elements
  • Youth League and the Bulawayo Provincial Leaderships apologize to President Mugabe and First lady Dr Amai Mugabe following acts of misconduct by some individuals during the Bulawayo Presidential Youth Interface Rally last week.
  • President Mugabe says his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa lacked the supreme discipline and he would infiltrate the structures trying to influence rebellious conducts.
  • President Mugabe also Mnangagwa  lacked ideological orientation
  • Mnangagwa was embarrased by the success of the One Million Man March organized by the Youth League in 2014
  • The people who misbehaved during Dr Amai Grace Mugabe’s address last week in Bulawayo were ferried using school buses from Kwekwe to cause chaos.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Dr Newton Galileo Einsten

    I know ED . He is so brave he will attend. He aint Joice Mujuru.

    • MaiKitsi

      ,,

    • Justice Minister

      Zvino vadova nanamatsanga pamoscan apo

  • Mapfupa evakauraiwa

    Mr president why did you betray ED Munangagwa

  • zimbotry

    Hes already been dumped. Why all the theatrics??????? Please stop messing around and work on finding all our looted money and fix our economy. That MIGHT get you reelected

  • Matebele

    hohohohoho.ya

  • Gushungo WekuGP

    The previously suspected crocodile but lizard in reality is nowhere to be seen? The bravery of this man is just a myth created by his supporters waiting to hope onto the gravy train.

    • tongai

      The guy is a real crocodile, he clip Kasukuwere and Moyo’s wings as “leaders” of G40 and forced the President to come out of the dark from were he managed G40. G40 was the President’s project to put Grace as his successor.

      • Justice Minister

        Yeah…the old pal was forced to react in byo when he realised he has no support from the ppl

  • Piankhi

    That change is here now. The old man just check mated himself.

  • succuba

    This is the only newspaper that anoints Grace Mugabe with fake credentials… kikikiki

    Have you been ordered to report fake news?

  • stu

    Dear Amai
    i would like to thank you very much you are doing a good job. ndinoti pamberi nekutaura chokwadi ndinofara chaizvo bcoz ED hamuna kuvatenderera izvi zvinoti taridza kuti chero mukave leader munenge muri munhu wezvokwadi. now chasara ndechekuti muongorore futi especially vamwe vasara vane zvinzvimbo zviri pamusoro mu gvt kuti are they following gwara remsangana kana kuti vanyengeri havo. vamwe hatichatauri nemazita since takadzidziswa respect na BABA NA MAI.

    Musi wa 5 ndakafarira prophet we christ apostolic church makanzwa zvaakataura here? izvi ndezvechokwadi this prophet haasi munyengeri like others he is from GOD .

    dai mwari vakuchengetai Amai magona kutonga vanhu vaona kuti aaa this leader is also a choosen one from God lke R.G MUGABE.

    For those vasina kuzvifarira ndinoti kwamuri whether yu like or not R.G NA AMAI ndivo one centre of power

    thank you

    • Justice Minister

      Haiwawo . . . **

  • Kangoma

    Kangoma karirisi ndiko kaparuki musazodziyirwe ne ma freebie zvomuka zvapera.

  • tsepo langa

    @HeraldLive , why approve leave people to express their views .

  • tsepo langa

    @Heraldlive stop Editing peoples comments freedom of speech yacho iripi then who`s side are you on but its easy we have seen and we know keep up the bad work .

  • mandevu

    ** That would be fun

  • tsepo langa

    Moto wemapepa unonoti kanawabata ndakapenga ,Urikudzoka moto wemumupani tichaonerera zvedu kangoma kakurikuririsa ako hoo karikuzobvaruka chete musazoti hatina kutaura inizvangu ziii , #WatchTheSpace

  • John

    **. What more evidence would you want. The world is watching.

  • tsepo langa

    Lets hope u did not trade your queen for a pony ,don`t count the pieces count their points coz this is not draft i see it as chess .

  • Combatant (formerly Ex combat

    Problem is the ** is being aligned to take over the country. Does this not worry anyone?

  • Justice Minister

    Getaway..hamudiwe nevanhu why won’t u go kuma elections fairly…zipigwai!!

  • settie_sfc

    Mashoko awataura Stu ndamafarira! Mai vakataura zvokwadi vakafumura huipi hwaiva nevamwe vanhu. Ngavarambe vachifumura saizvozvo, nyika inonaka. Prophet Reverend uya we Christ apostolic church ndakamunzwao, ndiye akatotaura zvisvinu uye zvaiva nemusoro ne zvokwadi. Munhu waMwari uya. Musangano ngaugadzirwe tibvise zvimbwasungata

  • Justice Minister

    Yeah..vaifana kuitawo zvinechiremera tizipigwe tose kwete mhuri imwe

  • Runyararo Munhuweyi

    When are we going to talk about the tattered state of our economy? Or about cash shortages, corruption, broken infrastructure and decayed service delivery? Or about near non- existant health services and a crumbling education system? Its the current political set up which needs a complete overhaul.